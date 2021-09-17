Week 2: Texans vs. Browns | By the Numbers, Daily Brew

It's Friday of Game Week, so let's dive into some numbers from this matchup between the Browns and the Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

2 - The number of #1 overall Draft picks on the same defense for the Cleveland Browns - 2014 overall #1 Jadeveon Clowney and 2017 overall #1 Myles Garrett. This is the first time two overall number one selections have played on the same defense since Aundray Bruce (1988), and Russell Maryland (1991) played together with the Los Angeles Raiders.

3 - The number of Heisman Trophy winners in the building on Sunday - 2017 winner Baker Mayfield (Browns QB), 2009 winner Mark Ingram II (Texans RB), and 1989 winner Andre Ware (Texans game analyst and our great pal).

8 - The projected number of new starters on the Cleveland Browns defense in 2021 could be nine, depending on personnel matching and the sort. It was nine at Kansas City as rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah started in place of LB Mack Wilson, but that could change based on the Texans' offensive personnel.

8 - The number of new starters for the Texans offense at a different position last Sunday - Brandin Cooks, Laremy Tunsil, and Pharaoh Brown started at WR, LT and TE against the Jaguars and did so at those respective positions in 2020. Tytus Howard and Max Scharping started in 2020 as well, but at different positions.

3 - The number of interceptions Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw in his first outing against the Texans as a rookie in 2018 at NRG Stadium.

3 - The number of interceptions the Texans had last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

3 - The TOTAL number of interceptions for the 2020 season.

2,499 - On Sunday, this will be the total number of days since the Texans last won at FirstEnergy Stadium. On November 16, 2014, the Texans took home a 23-7 victory. Now, it'll only be the second trip to Cleveland in that time frame, but the Texans lost 10-7 last year to the playoff-bound Browns.

55 - The alleged wind gust mph at last year's game in the midst of one of the worst gameday storms I've ever seen. It nearly knocked me over during the national anthem.

37 - The Texans point output in Week 1 against the Jaguars was the highest in an opening game in the franchise's history.

7 - WR Brandin Cooks had 132 yards receiving in the opener. He's had seven games with more receiving yards in his career, which made last Sunday the eighth-best yardage performance of his eight-year career. Two of those came last year in the final two games of the season.

146 - Cooks has averaged 146 yards on an average of seven catches and a touchdown in his last three games as a Texan. Week 16 of 2020 v. Cincinnati - seven for 141 yards and a touchdown. Week 17 of 2020 v. Tennessee - 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Last Sunday v. Jaguars - five catches for 132 yards.

162 - Browns RB Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 26 total touches. They combined to rush for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and combined for five catches for 46 yards through the air. In 2020, these two averaged 173 total yards per game, including 141.5 yards per game on the ground.

Alright, that's going to do it for this Daily Brew. Lookin' forward to Sunday and a trip to face the wildly talented Cleveland Browns.