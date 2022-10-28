Week 8 by the numbers | Daily Brew

The Texans and Titans will take the field for the 41st time with the Titans leading the overall series 22-18 but the Texans have won 13 of the last 20 games in the series. At NRG Stadium, the Texans haven't beaten the Titans since 2018 on the night the organization celebrated the life of Mr. Bob McNair. So, let's dive into my weekly Daily Brew: By the Numbers. Let's GO!!

200 - This will be the 200th consecutive game of Texans LS Jon Weeks career. That's an incredible accomplishment that the team celebrated with Jon's wife and daughter, the McNairs, the specialists, Frank Ross and Sean Baker and a video featuring a number of special teams coaches and head coaches that were instrumental in Jon's career on Thursday afternoon. Congrats Jon!!

1 - The Texans have played one home game since September 12th, 2022 - that was the game against the Chargers on October 2nd, 2022.

46 - Over the course of 46 days, the Texans played four road games and one home game.

4 - Over the course of four days, the Texans will play TWO home games - Sunday vs. Tennessee and Thursday night on Battle Red Night against the Eagles.

4.8 - Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce averages 4.8 yards per carry.

673 - Titans RB Derrick Henry piled up nearly 700 yards against the Texans in his last three games against Houston. He missed both games in 2021 due to an injury.

3,814 - If Henry's last three games against the Texans projected to a full season, it would set a rushing mark NO ONE would ever reach - nearly 4,000 yards over a whole season.

-13 - The Titans point differential in 2022 is in the negative, yet they are 4-2.

+18 - The Jaguars are the only team in the AFC South with a positive point differential, yet they are 2-5.

-41 - The entire AFC South is underwater in the point differential category.

4 - The Titans have won four in a row

3 - The point differential over the last four meetings with the Titans. The Titans won the two games in 2020 by a total of nine points. The Texans won the first game of 2021 by nine points, while the Titans held on to a three point win in the 2021 finale. That, in the aggregate, is a three point differential in four games.

0 - Discounting the week 17 game in 2019, in which the Texans rested a majority of their starters, the point differential in the last five legitimate games is zero as the Texans won in week 15 at Tennessee 24-21.

2019 - 24-21 Texans

2020 - 43-37 in OT Titans

2020 - 38-35 Titans

2021 - 22-13 Texans

2021 - 28-25 Titans

143 - 143 over the last five non-JV unit games