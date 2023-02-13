What to expect on Season 12 of Texans All Access | Daily Brew

Texans Radio is back!

Texans All Access kicks off Season 12 beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Each night during the offseason, Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Texans football analyst John Harris take fans inside NRG Stadium and on the road for major events like the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the spring NFL Owners' Meetings, the Texans draft party and more. The year-round radio show and podcast takes a short hiatus following the end of each season until the Monday following the Super Bowl.

This week, General Manager Nick Caserio will stop by to discuss the NFL Draft, free agency and other big storylines this offseason. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans will make his debut next week to share his thoughts following the first few weeks on the job and putting together his coaching staff.