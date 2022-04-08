What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Teams with multiple first round picks saw both ends of the spectrum in the 2021 season. In that 2021 Draft, just four teams had multiple picks in the first round. Here's what those four were able to do with those multiple picks.

2021

New York Jets

2nd overall - QB Zach Wilson, BYU

14th overall - OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Wilson is a work in progress at the quarterback position, but AV-T was outstanding, starting all 16 games that he participated in at guard.

Miami Dolphins

6th overall - WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (Episcopal HS in Houston)

18th overall - DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami, FL

Waddle also started 16 games for the Dolphins and set an NFL rookie record with 104 receptions, a franchise rookie record with 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Phillips started just five games, but he registered 8.5 sacks and nine TFL in his rookie campaign. This was the most successful first round duo in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1st overall - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

25th overall - RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

Lawrence suffered through as miserable a rookie campaign as possible as EVERYTHING around him went to heck - coaching, running game, OL issues. You name it and it was a disaster. That said, the future is bright for Lawrence with Doug Pederson coming in to lead the Jags. Etienne didn't even get out of the starting blocks as an injury shelved him for the entire season before he could take a snap in a regular season game.

Baltimore Ravens

27th overall - WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

31st overall - DE Odafe Oweh, Penn State

Bateman suffered an injury early in the season and was showing signs of promise once he got back on the field in week six. However, MVP QB Lamar Jackson was injured later in the season and that limited Bateman a bit. That said, the arrow is going way up for Bateman, especially as Jackson returns in 2022. Oweh, similar to the Dolphins' Phillips, wasn't a full-time starter as a rookie, but the raw, athletic specimen was a problem off the edge in the pass rush, racking up 5.0 sacks and 15 QB hits. I'd say the arrow is going up for both.

What will the Texans do with those two top 13 picks? No team had two picks in the top 13 in 2021, but Houston, New York Jets and New York Giants all will pick twice in the top 13 in 2022. In fact, no team has picked twice in the top 13 since 2018 when the Cleveland Browns picked QB Baker Mayfield and CB Denzel Ward at picks one and four overall.