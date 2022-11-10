Why sacks have stacked up for Jerry Hughes in 2022 | Daily Brew

Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire worked with Hughes the past two seasons during their time in Buffalo. Hughes recorded just 6.5 sacks in 31 regular season games from 2020 to 2021. Cesaire believed Hughes could unlock more sack production if he focused on finishing his pass-rush moves.

"When we brough Jerry (Hughes) on, one thing I noticed about Jerry last year is Jerry won a lot of one-on-one wins," Cesaire said. "It was just a finishing part for him. I told him that when he came here. I said, 'Look, if you do the same thing you did the same thing last year but now just finish, focus on finishing, getting to the quarterback as fast as you can and taking him down, you'll have a lot more rush production.' And that's what he's done. He's really focused on that. I'm just really happy for him and what he's done."

If you ask the Texans 2022 sack leader, Hughes will credit the back end for his spike on the stats sheet this year. Winning their matchups with receivers, the secondary has given Hughes that extra time to implement Cesaire's advice and finish.

"I got to credit it to the secondary and how well they've been playing, you know, causing quarterbacks to kind of hold the ball a little bit longer, has been huge, has been key," Hughes said. "It's been allowing me to kind of get off those blocks and really finish my rushes, which is really what we focus on doing."

While he's getting more time to finish the move, Hughes has also made it a point of emphasis to disguise how it all begins once the ball is snapped.

"It's really where I'm at right now, focusing mainly on hand placement and get off in the first half and then second half really closing it in and really just making it all look as one fluid movement," Hughes said. "So you can't really tell what I'm doing. I try not to give off too many tells as I'm pass rushing. I mean, it's an art."