Will Anderson Jr. Impact Immediately Felt on Return

Anderson passed Whitney Mercilus and Brooks Reed who were tied for first all-time with six. Amobi Okoye and J.J. Watt checked in on the list at 5.5 sacks. On the list 10th all-time with 3.5 sacks in 2006 as a rookie is his current head coach – DeMeco Ryans.

"For him to break the rookie record, I know that means a lot to him," Ryans said. "That's the type of player Will is. He's an impact player and you see it instantly. You see we've missed him. When he hasn't been there we've missed him. You see the production, you see the type of plays he can make for us. Really proud of him, proud of the season he's having."