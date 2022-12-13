Will the Texans repeat their two-quarterback system? | Daily Brew

Dec 13, 2022 at 05:36 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

NFL teams often add new wrinkles to their offense to gain an advantage over opponents.

On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans added a big wrinkle when they activated 6-4, 235-pound QB Jeff Driskel. When Davis Mills was named the starter after two games on the bench, no one batted an eye at Driskel's third elevation off the practice squad. After all, the Texans took advantage Driskel's athleticism in Weeks 1 and 2 in a wildcat formation.

But this time was different. Driskel alternated plays with Mills and was involved in both the running and passing game. The two quarterbacks split the plays evenly, 32 snaps for each.

"I think it was a surprise for them," Texans DL Maliek Collins said. "I don't think they knew what was coming. Any time you have a surprise like that, Jeff (Driskel) being a lot more mobile, you see it's a difference you have to prepare for. When you've got a mobile quarterback versus someone who's standing in the pocket, that all makes a difference. Whether they stand in an 8.5-yard or 7.2-yard in the backfield. The lines and points you've got to rush to, it makes a big difference on how to get there. Obviously, the closer they are standing up in the pocket, seven yards is a little bit harder to win outside moves and really bend the corner. But when you've got someone standing that far up in the pocket, you want to win inside moves."

Collins has been on the opposing side facing Driskel, as the lone quarterback. During his 2019 campaign with the Cowboys, Collins recalls facing the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Driskel completed 15-of-26 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.3 passer rating. He also carried the ball eight times for 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Lions lost 35-27, but Collins still remembers the challenge he faced.

"I like Jeff," Collins said. "I played against Jeff when he was in Detroit in 2019, and I missed like three sacks on him. He was just hard to bring down in the pocket. I just remember it. I've always rooted for him because I know what type of quarterback he is."

For the Texans, is a two-quarterback offense sustainable? Houston lost its Week 14 game against the Cowboys, but not before completing 46.7 percent of third-down conversions, the second-highest mark this season and putting up 23 points, the highest since Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Houston scored a season-high 24 points. The offensive line did not allow a sack to Dallas, who led the league in sacks and recorded at least 2.0 sacks per game. The o-line did have to make some minor adjustments blocking for two different quarterbacks, according to OL Tytus Howard.

"Every quarterback has different spots they draw back too, according to height," Howard said. "You have to know who's back there so you know you can't short set this guy maybe because it creates short edge for this quarterback. I think all our quarterbacks do a good job of trying to be consistent, be the same, so it helps us out a lot."

The Texans dual-QB offense with Mills and Driskel was innovative and effective throughout most of the game, until RB Dameon Pierce left with an ankle injury. Will the Texans use it again on Sunday in facing the offensive firepower of the Kansas City Chiefs? That remains to be seen.

"The two-quarterback system, that's what we did yesterday," Head Coach Lovie Smith said Monday. "No more than that. We'll see exactly what we do, if it gives us the best chance. We're just transitioning over to the Chiefs right now. We'll see how that gameplan goes."

The Texans will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs here.

📸 Monochrome Monday | Texans-Cowboys, Week 14

Check out a gallery of black and white pictures from the Week 14 game against the Cowboys for Monochrome Monday presented by Modelo.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
1 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
2 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
3 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
4 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
5 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
6 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
7 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
8 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
9 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
10 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
11 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
12 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
13 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
14 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
15 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
16 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
17 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
18 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
19 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
20 / 20

A Dec 11, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 14 game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Amari Rodgers makes impact vs. Dallas Cowboys | Daily Brew

WR Amari Rodgers had the best game of his young career on Sunday in Arlington, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

news

Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris has the numbers behind the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Davis Mills gains fresh perspective off bench for Cowboys | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills will return to his starting role with a fresh perspective when he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

The latest on DL Jonathan Greenard's return | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard thought his season was over, but he could be back in the starting lineup soon.

news

Christian Kirksey gets surprise from Uvalde HS team | Daily Brew

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey receives a surprise from the Uvalde High School football team following his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

news

Texans needed more of Dameon Pierce vs. Browns | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith said the Texans probably didn't give the ball enough to Dameon Pierce in the loss to the Browns.

news

Week 13 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Cleveland Browns.

news

What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil discusses what drives him to be the best left tackle in the NFL.

news

Kyle Allen prepares to face former teammate Myles Garrett | Daily Brew

Sunday's game will be a Texas A&M reunion on Sunday when Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen faces his former teammate, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

news

Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew

This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Texans wide receivers, who will be supporting teammates John Metchie III in his fight against leukemia.

news

Texans "move on" to big week | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Monday about the need for Houston to move on from Sunday's loss at Miami and get ready for this weekend's matchup with the Browns.

Advertising