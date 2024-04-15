Win tickets to the limited-capacity Uniform Release Party or a fan-inspired jersey courtesy of Ford

The Houston Texans are releasing new uniforms on April 23 at a limited-capacity Uniform Release Party presented by your Houston area Ford dealers.

The release caps off the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign process in NFL history, and the Texans aim to have a locker of new uniforms that represent H-Town and the people that make it special.

Ahead of the release, Ford and the Houston Texans are giving two lucky fans the chance to attend the limited-capacity party. Fans can also win one of the brand new, 2024 Houston Texans jerseys.