Win tickets to the limited-capacity Uniform Release Party or a fan-inspired jersey courtesy of Ford

The Houston Texans are releasing new uniforms on April 23 at a limited-capacity Uniform Release Party presented by your Houston area Ford dealers.
The release caps off the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign process in NFL history, and the Texans aim to have a locker of new uniforms that represent H-Town and the people that make it special.
Ahead of the release, Ford and the Houston Texans are giving two lucky fans the chance to attend the limited-capacity party. Fans can also win one of the brand new, 2024 Houston Texans jerseys.
Click below to enter to win, and mark your calendars for the April 23 uniform release!