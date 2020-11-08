WR Will Fuller V has "deluxe" day in win at Jacksonville

Fuller caught five passes for 100 yards in the triumph, and explained why he and Watson have been so electric together since the latter's rookie season of 2017.

"Well, for one, just the chemistry," Fuller said. "I think we're going on four years now, so it's the longest I've ever played with a quarterback in my football life. So I just think building that chemistry, all the practice that we've had together, we've had four training camps together, and a bunch of games. Just the chemistry is going to continue to get better."

Fuller's quarterback also wasn't a fan of the idea of Fuller getting dealt away from the Texans.

"It would've been hell if they would've did that," Watson said. "I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came in this League together. And I'm going to continue to do that."