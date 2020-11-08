WR Will Fuller V has "deluxe" day in win at Jacksonville

Will Fuller V went off. Again,
For the sixth straight game this season, Fuller caught a touchdown pass. In Sunday's 27-25 victory at Jacksonville, the Texans receiver pulled in a pass from Deshaun Watson, made a move, and raced untouched to the end zone for a 77-yard score. It was the longest play of his NFL career, and it was the 20th touchdown he's caught from Watson. The two have played 30 career games together.
Media reports in the time leading up to last Tuesday's trade deadline said the fifth-year pass-catcher was on the trading block, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel emphasized that the Texans wouldn't move Fuller or any other players "for peanuts". After Sunday's victory, Crennel cracked wise again.
"I think that we saw today why I would only take deluxe nuts for Will Fuller," Crennel said. "He made tremendous plays. He's a tremendous athlete, tremendous receiver, and I'm so glad that we have him."
Fuller caught five passes for 100 yards in the triumph, and explained why he and Watson have been so electric together since the latter's rookie season of 2017.
"Well, for one, just the chemistry," Fuller said. "I think we're going on four years now, so it's the longest I've ever played with a quarterback in my football life. So I just think building that chemistry, all the practice that we've had together, we've had four training camps together, and a bunch of games. Just the chemistry is going to continue to get better."
Fuller's quarterback also wasn't a fan of the idea of Fuller getting dealt away from the Texans.
"It would've been hell if they would've did that," Watson said. "I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came in this League together. And I'm going to continue to do that."
Fuller, Watson and the Texans face the Browns in Cleveland next Sunday at Noon CT.