Wrecking Will: Rookie has Monster Game | Texans vs. Broncos

With them being locked in through OTAs, training camp and now through 13 weeks of the NFL season, Rankins has watched the rookie work. He has seen him get frustrated at times because his numbers weren't what he wanted them to be.

"I've always told him, that's the way this league works," Rankins, who played in his 104th NFL game on Sunday, said. "They'll come, you just keep going through your process, trusting the way you work, trusting your own abilities and don't shy away from the moments and you'll have your opportunities to have your impact as a rusher."

Anderson's moment came Sunday against the Broncos and the rookie didn't shy away.

The former Alabama star filled nearly every stat box on the line, registering five tackles, three solo, a career-high two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection – which led to a Derek Stingley Jr. interception – and a career-high four quarterback hits.