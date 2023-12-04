Wrecking Will: Rookie has Monster Game | Texans vs. Broncos

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:17 PM
Josh Koch
WillADENStory

When Will Anderson Jr. and Sheldon Rankins arrived on Kirby Drive, the Houston Texans were a new organization for both of them.

Anderson had just finished at Alabama and been drafted No. 3 overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Rankins signed as a free agent coming over from the New York Jets in the offseason. Both new to the Texans. One new to the NFL and the other entering his eighth season.

"Will's my guy. That's my rook," Rankins said. "From day one since I got here, me and him have been locked in."

With them being locked in through OTAs, training camp and now through 13 weeks of the NFL season, Rankins has watched the rookie work. He has seen him get frustrated at times because his numbers weren't what he wanted them to be.

"I've always told him, that's the way this league works," Rankins, who played in his 104th NFL game on Sunday, said. "They'll come, you just keep going through your process, trusting the way you work, trusting your own abilities and don't shy away from the moments and you'll have your opportunities to have your impact as a rusher."

Anderson's moment came Sunday against the Broncos and the rookie didn't shy away.

The former Alabama star filled nearly every stat box on the line, registering five tackles, three solo, a career-high two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection – which led to a Derek Stingley Jr. interception – and a career-high four quarterback hits.

"What a game by Will," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I think everybody's seen his stat line. You talk about tackles for loss, you talk about sacks, putting pressure on the quarterback. Will, he wreaked havoc today. It's what we envisioned when we selected Will and to see him show up in a big-time game for us, show up really being an impact player for us, that's who Will Anderson is. And he shows it every single day."

📸 Gameday Gallery | Texans vs. Broncos, Week 13

View the best photos from the Week 13 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

ZT1_2475
1 / 113
ZT1_2358
2 / 113
_ZTR1911
3 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2437
4 / 113
_ZTR1933
5 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2351
6 / 113
ZT1_2346
7 / 113
ZT1_2360
8 / 113
_ZTR1938
9 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2384
10 / 113
ZT1_2513
11 / 113
ZT1_2449
12 / 113
ZT1_2496 (1)
13 / 113
ZT1_2514
14 / 113
ZT1_2443
15 / 113
ZT1_2444
16 / 113
ZT1_2703
17 / 113
ZT1_2441
18 / 113
ZT1_2771
19 / 113
ZT1_2690
20 / 113
ZT1_2996
21 / 113
ZT1_3002
22 / 113
JM1_7915
23 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225033
24 / 113
JM1_7793
25 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7801
26 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225021
27 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225023
28 / 113
JM1_7852
29 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225025
30 / 113
ZT1_2995
31 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225017
32 / 113
JM2_7900
33 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_7897
34 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225013
35 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225028
36 / 113
JM2_7913
37 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225029
38 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225027
39 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225030
40 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225034
41 / 113
11.3.23_Texansvs.Broncos_225037
42 / 113
JM1_7855
43 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7893
44 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7901
45 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
ZT1_3414
46 / 113
JM1_7855A
47 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
ZT1_3593
48 / 113
ZT1_3526
49 / 113
ZT1_3579
50 / 113
ZT1_3543
51 / 113
ZT1_3316
52 / 113
ZT1_3478
53 / 113
ZT1_3472
54 / 113
ZT1_3095
55 / 113
ZT1_3408
56 / 113
ZT1_3606
57 / 113
_ZTR2844
58 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2845
59 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3638
60 / 113
ZT1_3629
61 / 113
ZT1_3612
62 / 113
ZT1_3620
63 / 113
ZT1_3618
64 / 113
ZT1_3607
65 / 113
ZT1_3611
66 / 113
CMZ06979
67 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07032
68 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07033
69 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07030
70 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07029
71 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07028
72 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07017
73 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07014
74 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07004
75 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07056
76 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07053
77 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
_ZTR2844
78 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
CMZ07049
79 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
_ZTR2845
80 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3629
81 / 113
ZT1_4148
82 / 113
CMZ07042
83 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
ZT1_4019
84 / 113
CMZ07045
85 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07039
86 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07035
87 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
ZT1_3638
88 / 113
CMZ07003
89 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ06996
90 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07002
91 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ07001
92 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ06975
93 / 113
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
ZT1_4238
94 / 113
ZT1_4237
95 / 113
ZT1_4048
96 / 113
ZT1_4149
97 / 113
ZT1_4204
98 / 113
ZT1_4145
99 / 113
ZT1_4164
100 / 113
JM2_7794
101 / 113
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
_ZTR3308
102 / 113
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4501
103 / 113
ZT1_4532
104 / 113
ZT1_4530
105 / 113
ZT1_4479
106 / 113
ZT1_4341
107 / 113
ZT1_4405
108 / 113
ZT1_4529
109 / 113
ZT1_4404
110 / 113
ZT1_4390
111 / 113
ZT1_4333
112 / 113
ZT1_4338
113 / 113
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With Sunday's performance, Anderson has racked up 43 tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits through his first 12 career NFL games.

But Anderson isn't satisfied.

"It was a good game but there's always more to get better at," Anderson said. "No game is a perfect game. And for me, I love learning. I really love learning and I get to learn from some of the best guys in the room and some of the best coaches. There's always more in the tank, there's always more out there left to do and more to get better at.

"It's just a building block right now for all of us just to keep stepping over that building block and get better week-in and week-out."

Seeing the performance of Anderson from his vantage point, where he had four tackles and one quarterback hit on Sunday, Rankins wasn't surprised at all by what Anderson did.

"It's something he's been doing all year," he said. "Obviously, everybody looks in that sack column. He's been wreaking havoc as an edge rusher or wherever he's rushed at throughout the season. It's no surprise he was able to come up with those big plays today."

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Broncos, Week 13

John Harris breaks down the important play of the day after the 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos
news

"Understanding the Assignment": Texans in the playoff hunt | Texans vs. Broncos

Sheldon Rankins has played in five playoff games in his career. He has the experience of being on a team that makes that heralded run to the playoffs. Now, in Houston, the NFL veteran isn't shying away from the playoff talk that has started around the 7-5 Texans following a 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
news

"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a fourth-quarter score in the win over the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
news

VanderBlog: Another One at the Wire

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans defeat the Broncos in Week 13
news

Derek Stingley Jr. records interception for 3rd-straight game

Stingley Jr. has become interception magnet, records third-straight game with one
news

Tank Dell exits game with ankle injury | Texans vs. Broncos

Star rookie receiver Tank Dell exits game against Broncos with ankle injury.
news

Jimmie Ward seals victory with Interception | Texans vs. Broncos

Ward hauls in first INT as Texan to seal 7th win of the season
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans snap Broncos 5-game win streak

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans' victory over the Denver Broncos here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Texans seal victory with defensive stand

The Houston Texans defense sealed the win with four interceptions to snap the Broncos 5-game win streak
news

Inactives: TE Dalton Schultz out, but WR Noah Brown back in

The Houston Texans released their inactives list before the Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Tight end Dalton Schultz won't play, but wide receiver Noah Brown is active for the first time since Week 10.
news

Flash deals throughout the Texans Team Shop during game vs Broncos

All fans can enjoy 20% off nearly everything, and Texans Season Ticket Members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else in the Team Shop.
Advertising