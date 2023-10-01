"Y'all deserve to feel special": Texans get first home win of 2023 season

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who passed for 306 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, took Ryans' early-week words to heart. In turn, the rookie had a message for Texans fans, who'd seen their squad win a combined 11 games the three previous seasons.

"Y'all deserve to feel special," Stroud said. "Y'all deserve to root the Texans on. Not winning since 2021, I think it was around Christmas, that ain't flying for anybody in this building. I want them to know we're fighting our tails off every day to make sure y'all walk around with Texans gear pride, y'all walk around with that swag that we walk around with when we get a W."

Tight end Dalton Schultz caught his first touchdown as a Texans when he pulled in a halfback pass from Devin Singletary early in the fourth quarter. Schultz explained what Ryans did early last week.

"DeMeco came in and he put up a date," Schultz said. "It's the last time that the Texans won a game at home. At the forefront of the week, we were honed in on just being able to win at home. There's always room for improvement, but that was a great team win and we needed that one."