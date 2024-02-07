 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
1 more day...and a Texans Super Bowl commercial emerges | Daily Brew

Feb 07, 2024 at 10:19 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

We're a few days closer to the Super Bowl, and we're one day away from finding out whether or not Andre Johnson will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

The announcement will happen tomorrow evening at the "NFL Honors" program, and Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle wrote about how the third time might be the charm, HERE.

For a refresher on WHY 'Dre belongs in the Hall, read **this piece** about how he stacks up with the 10 players--yes, there are only 10, ever--who have more receiving yards than him, all-time.

Another Texan who will one day go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame...is J.J. Watt. He's **bullish on the days ahead** for the Texans.

C.J. Stroud will likely win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award tomorrow night at the "NFL Honors", and **he had some interesting things to say** on a podcast.

I answered a few fan questions about free agency, the uniforms and more, and you can read those answers **HERE**.

FINALLY...if you're one of those people who DOES NOT WANT to see a Super Bowl commercial ahead of time, don't click on the video below.

