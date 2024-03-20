1 Week in, and a Texans terror joins Houston | Daily Brew

One week ago today was the official start of free agency.

Houston, in the two days prior to that, also agreed to some moves in the 'legal tampering' period. The roster looks a lot differently than it did, and there's an understandable amount of excitement.

One of the moves was the addition of defensive end Denico Autry. Since 2018, he's averaged just over eight sacks per season, and is coming off a career-best 11.5 last year in Tennessee.

In 15 career games against the Texans--two of which were in the playoffs--Autry's been a terror. He's logged 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and batted down six passes.

Our guy John Harris wrote this piece about taking a guy who's been a problem for the Texans over the last six seasons in Tennessee and Indianapolis.