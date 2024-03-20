1 Week in, and a Texans terror joins Houston | Daily Brew

One week ago today was the official start of free agency.
Houston, in the two days prior to that, also agreed to some moves in the 'legal tampering' period. The roster looks a lot differently than it did, and there's an understandable amount of excitement.
One of the moves was the addition of defensive end Denico Autry. Since 2018, he's averaged just over eight sacks per season, and is coming off a career-best 11.5 last year in Tennessee.
In 15 career games against the Texans--two of which were in the playoffs--Autry's been a terror. He's logged 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and batted down six passes.
Our guy John Harris wrote this piece about taking a guy who's been a problem for the Texans over the last six seasons in Tennessee and Indianapolis.
Another signing the Texans made in the last week was defensive back Mike Ford. He's entering his seventh NFL season in 2024, and has contributed a great deal on special teams. The Cleveland Browns thought enough of his contributions to post this nice farewell earlier today.
The Texans announced a few more transactions on Tuesday. Check them out HERE.
Texans All Access hit the road last night and brought along an old friend. Former Texans defensive lineman N.D. Kalu joined Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris at Momentum BMW. You can listen to the show below.