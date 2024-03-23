 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
11 things to know about LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Mar 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. The linebacker finished 2023 with franchise-record 163 tackles for Tennessee Titans
  2. Was a teammate last season with current Texans teammate/DL Denico Autry
  3. Signed as undrafted free agent with 49ers in 2019 and played there for four years
  4. Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was Al-Shaair's position coach in 2019 and 2020, and his Defensive Coordinator in 2021 and 2022
  5. Has played 73 games in five NFL seasons, with 48 starts

6. Born in Tampa, FL and attended Hillsborough High School
7. Blocked six field goals and a punt his senior season in high school, and also recorded 126 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles
8. Played college ball at Florida Atlantic University, where he was a 4-year starter
9. Led Conference USA with 147 tackles in his junior season of 2017
10. Majored in Public Safety Administration
11. Grandfather James E. Tokley was named Poet Laureate for the city of Tampa, FL

