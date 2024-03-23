11 things to know about LB Azeez Al-Shaair

6. Born in Tampa, FL and attended Hillsborough High School

7. Blocked six field goals and a punt his senior season in high school, and also recorded 126 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles

8. Played college ball at Florida Atlantic University, where he was a 4-year starter

9. Led Conference USA with 147 tackles in his junior season of 2017

10. Majored in Public Safety Administration

11. Grandfather James E. Tokley was named Poet Laureate for the city of Tampa, FL