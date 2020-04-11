12 facts to know about WR Brandin Cooks

Apr 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. Born and raised in Stockton, California
  2. Averaged 133 yards per game his final year at Oregon State
  3. Won Biletnikoff Award for best collegiate receiver in 2013
  4. Had 1,730 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in 2013, and also ran for a pair of scores
  5. Ran a 4.33 in 40-yard dash at 2014 NFL Combine
  6. Saints used 20th overall pick on him in the 2014 NFL Draft
  7. Has played in a pair of Super Bowls: 1 with 2017 Patriots, 1 with 2018 Rams
  8. Caught 34 touchdowns in his career, has run for two as well
  9. Averaged 14.3 yards per catch in six NFL seasons
  10. First player in League history to record 1,000 receiving yards or more in three straight seasons with three separate teams (2016 Saints, 2017 Patriots, 2018 Rams)
  11. Has 5,730 career receiving yards, and has logged 1,000 receiving yards in a season four times
  12. Enjoys photography

