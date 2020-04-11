12 facts to know about WR Brandin Cooks

- Born and raised in Stockton, California
- Averaged 133 yards per game his final year at Oregon State
- Won Biletnikoff Award for best collegiate receiver in 2013
- Had 1,730 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in 2013, and also ran for a pair of scores
- Ran a 4.33 in 40-yard dash at 2014 NFL Combine
- Saints used 20th overall pick on him in the 2014 NFL Draft
- Has played in a pair of Super Bowls: 1 with 2017 Patriots, 1 with 2018 Rams
- Caught 34 touchdowns in his career, has run for two as well
- Averaged 14.3 yards per catch in six NFL seasons
- First player in League history to record 1,000 receiving yards or more in three straight seasons with three separate teams (2016 Saints, 2017 Patriots, 2018 Rams)
- Has 5,730 career receiving yards, and has logged 1,000 receiving yards in a season four times
- Enjoys photography
Texans needed more of Dameon Pierce vs. Browns | Daily Brew
Head Coach Lovie Smith said the Texans probably didn't give the ball enough to Dameon Pierce in the loss to the Browns.
Jalen Pitre joins DeMeco Ryans in rare rookie company
DB Jalen Pitre turned in a 16-tackle performance on Sunday, and also picked off a pass against the Cleveland Browns.
Defense doesn't allow a TD in Texans loss to Browns
The Texans defense came up with a pair of takeaways and kept the Browns out of the end zone on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Texans vs. Browns | 5 Things to Watch
Here are five things to watch when the Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
Brunch w/Jay-Z...or $500K? TE Jordan Akins decides | Drew's Dozen
TE Jordan Akins went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two talked about a range of topics. Brunch with Jay-Z, potato chips, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and much more made it into the discussion.
Offensive trio, QB play, Draft | Dear Drew
Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the offense, the starting quarterback and much more.
Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew
This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Texans wide receivers, who will be supporting teammates John Metchie III in his fight against leukemia.
Texans "move on" to big week | Daily Brew
Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Monday about the need for Houston to move on from Sunday's loss at Miami and get ready for this weekend's matchup with the Browns.
Kyle Allen looking for improvement after first Texans start
QB Kyle Allen and the Texans lost on the road to the Dolphins on Sunday. The veteran signal-caller pinned much of the blame on himself.
Texans at Dolphins | 5 Things to Watch
Here are five things to watch when the Texans face the Dolphins in Miami in Week 12.
Troy Hairston has interesting celeb lookalike | Drew's Dozen
Fullback Troy Hairston went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans, and the duo discussed the rookie's celebrity lookalike, his walkup music and much more.