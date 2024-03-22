12 things to know about DE Mario Edwards, Jr.

- Spent 2023 in Seattle and played in 15 games for Seahawks
- Has played in 114 games over nine NFL seasons for six different teams
- Drafted in second round (35th overall) by the Raiders in 2015 NFL Draft
- Edwards has 21.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his career
- Played in Tennessee in 2022 with current Texans teammates in DL Denico Autry, DB Lonnie Johnson, Jr. and WR Robert Woods
- Was also Autry's teammate for three seasons (2015-2017) in Oakland
7. Won a National Championship in 2014 with Florida State
8. Tallied three tackles for loss and a sack in the BCS Title Game victory over Auburn
9. Grew up north of Dallas and played in high school at Prosper and then Denton Ryan
10. Played on 2008 Prosper squad that won 3A State Title
11. Competed in shot put on the track & field team in high school
12. His father, Mario Edwards, Sr., played cornerback collegiately at Florida State and was part of the Seminoles' 1999 National Championship squad, before spending five seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys and Buccaneers