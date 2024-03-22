12 things to know about DE Mario Edwards, Jr.

7. Won a National Championship in 2014 with Florida State

8. Tallied three tackles for loss and a sack in the BCS Title Game victory over Auburn

9. Grew up north of Dallas and played in high school at Prosper and then Denton Ryan

10. Played on 2008 Prosper squad that won 3A State Title

11. Competed in shot put on the track & field team in high school

12. His father, Mario Edwards, Sr., played cornerback collegiately at Florida State and was part of the Seminoles' 1999 National Championship squad, before spending five seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys and Buccaneers