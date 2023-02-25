12 things to know about Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik

Feb 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM
Houston Texans Staff

1.      Graduated high school from Green Bay (WI) Southwest

2.      From 2005-2009 played WR and returned punts at Michigan Tech University

3.      Majored in Biomedical Engineering

4.      Began NFL career as a video assistant with Washington in 2010

5.      Transitioned to a Defensive Assistant role with Washington in 2011, and served in that capacity through the 2013 season

6.      Worked as an analyst at ProFootballFocus (PFF) from 2014 through 2016

7.      In 2017 and 2018 Slowik was a Defensive Quality Control Coach for the 49ers

8.      Spent the next two seasons in San Francisco as an Offensive Assistant

9.      Was 49ers Offensive Pass Game Specialist in 2021

10.  In 2022 became San Francisco's Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

11.  His father, Bob, coaches with Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, and spent over 20 years coaching in the NFL

12.  His mother, Carol Thomson Slowik, is a Delaware Sports Hall of Famer. She once held the world record in the 60-yard hurdles and later coached college track at Florida, Drake, Rutgers and East Carolina

