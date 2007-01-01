2007 NFL Draft order

Here is a look at where the Houston Texans will draft in the first round for the 2007 NFL Draft.
- Oakland (2-14)
- Detroit (3-13)
- Cleveland (4-12) (alternate w/ Tampa)
- Tampa Bay (4-12)
- Arizona (5-11) (alternate w/ Wash)
- Washington (5-11)
- Minnesota (6-10) (alternate w/ Hou and Mia)
*8. HOUSTON (6-10) *9. Miami (6-10)
The Texans, Vikings and Dolphins will alternate throughout the draft. Houston will pick eighth in the first round, seventh in the second round and ninth in the fourth round.