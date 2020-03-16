2020 NFL Draft Player selection process to proceed April 23-25

Mar 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM
NFL

In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

The clubs' selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised.

Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas next month will not take place.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Commissioner Goodell. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
17 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
18 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
19 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
20 / 53

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90
27 / 53

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Tyron Johnson, #18
28 / 53

WR, Tyron Johnson, #18

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
43 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
44 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
45 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
53 / 53

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

