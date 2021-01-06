2021 opponents had combined record of 132-124 in 2020

Four playoff teams from 2020 will visit NRG Stadium next fall. Four playoff teams from this season await the Texans on the road in 2021.

Houston knows its opponents for 16 of the 2021 regular season games. The NFL will likely move to a 17-game schedule, and the Carolina Panthers will likely be the opponent, in Houston. But that schedule addition isn't expected to be announced until later in the winter or early spring.

The full NFL schedule, with dates and times, will be announced in April or May.

In the meanwhile, the combined record of the Texans' 2021 opponents is 132-124, if you double-count the three AFC South rivals.