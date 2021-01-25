3 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Brandon Weeden, Quarterback, 2018 (Wore #5 as a QB with Texans in 2015 and 2016)

In Weeden's second stint with Houston, he took just one snap. With the first half coming to a close, and the Texans on top of the Dolphins, 14-10, Weeden came in for the final play of the second quarter. He kneeled, Houston lost a yard, and both squads went to the locker room. After the intermission, the Texans scored four touchdowns. Houston triumphed, 42-23, in the Thursday night matchup of Week 8. Their record was 5-3, and it was the fifth consecutive victory in what would become a 9-game win streak.

Tom Savage, Quarterback, 2014-17

Savage was picked in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft at 135th overall. The former Pitt Panther saw action in a pair of contests that season, completing 10-of-19 attempts for 127 yards, with an interception.

Midway through the second quarter of a Week 15 contest in 2016, he relieved Brock Osweiler and led the Texans to a come-from-behind win over the Jaguars at NRG Stadium. He started the final two games, guiding Houston to a Christmas Eve win at home over the Bengals, and a road loss in the regular season finale at Tennessee.

But in the game against the Titans, he suffered a concussion on a quarterback sneak and didn't play again until starting the next season's Week 1 home loss to the Jaguars. In that defeat, rookie Deshaun Watson was put in as the starter for the second half. Savage came back to start six more games in 2017 after a mid-season knee injury ended Watson's rookie campaign. But Savage's 2017 ended in a Week 14 loss to the 49ers at NRG Stadium when he was concussed. It was his last appearance on the field with the franchise.

In his four seasons with the Texans, Savage started nine games, completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was sacked 27 times, had a passer rating of 72.5, and the Texans won two of his nine starts.

After Houston, Savage spent time with the Saints, 49ers, Bengals and Lions.

Kris Brown, Kicker, 2002-09

An original Texan, Brown came to Houston from Pittsburgh, via free agency, when he signed with the Texans in 2002. He kicked in every game from that inaugural season through the end of the 2009 campaign.

With 767 career points under his belt, Brown is the franchise's all-time scoring leader. He played in 128 games and connected on 77.1 percent of his field goal tries in his eight seasons as a Texan.

In 2010 he joined the Chargers, and kicked in three contests for San Diego.