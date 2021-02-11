7 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Kicker, 2016-19

Undrafted out of UCLA, Fairbairn came to Houston in 2016 as a free agent and spent his rookie season on the injured reserve. In 2017, he began a string in which he played every game of the season that continued through all of 2020.

In the Texans AFC South Championship season of 2018, he led the NFL in scoring with 150 points, as he connected on 37-of-42 field goal tries, and also made all but two of his 41 point after tries. He also split the uprights on all 21 of his attempts inside 40 yards. He was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December that season.

Since 2017, he's been successful on 84.6 percent of his field goal attempts, and the longest conversion of his career came on a 55-yarder in 2017.

Brian Hoyer, Quarterback, 2015

Hoyer started nine games for the Texans, and helped guide the club to its first AFC South title under head coach Bill O'Brien. Houston went 5-4 in the contests he started, and on the year he completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards. He also tossed 19 touchdowns and was picked off seven times.

Hoyer began his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years there before heading to Arizona in 2012. In 2013 and 2014 he was a Cleveland Brown, starting and winning a trio of games the first year, and then starting 13 games the next as the Browns went 7-6 with Hoyer at the helm.

Hoyer left Houston after his one season with the Texans, spending time with the Bears in 2016, the 49ers and Patriots in 2017, New England in 2018, the Colts in 2019, and the Patriots again in 2020.

Case Keenum, Quarterback, 2013, 2014

Keenum signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2012, and spent that first season on the practice squad. He remained there until Week 7 of 2013, when he was named the starter at Kansas City.

Keenum tossed a touchdown, wasn't picked off, and completed 15-of-25 passes for 271 yards against the undefeated Chiefs. Houston fell, however, by a 17-16 margin, and slipped to 2-5 on the season. Keenum would start seven more games that year, complete 54.2 percent of his passes for 1,760 yards, and throw nine touchdowns and six interceptions. The Texans finished the year 2-14.

Keenum was cut at the end of the 2014 training camp, and he then signed with the Saint Louis Rams. He spent the bulk of that season on the practice squad, and he re-signed with the Texans on December 16. Keenum started the final two games of 2014 for Houston, guiding the Texans to victory in each.

Houston then dealt him to the Rams that offseason in exchange for a seventh round pick.

He played a year in Saint Louis, made the move west to Los Angeles with the franchise and spent 2016 with the Rams as well. 2017 saw him engineer the Vikings to an 11-3 mark in his 14 games as a starter, and he quarterbacked Minnesota all the way to the NFC title game.

In 2018 he started all 16 games for the Broncos, and then spent 2019 with Washington. Keenum was a Cleveland Brown in 2020.

Dan Orlovsky, Quarterback, 2009-2010

A free agent signee in the 2009 offseason, Orlovsky played one snap in his two years with the club. At the end of the first half in a 2010 Thursday night game at Philadelphia, Orlovsky came off the bench for an injured Matt Schaub. He handed off to Arian Foster, who picked up 29 yards on the play as time expired. Schaub played the rest of the game after the intermission.

Orlovsky came to Houston after spending his first four years in Detroit. He spent 2011 in Indianapolis, and started five games. One of the Colts' two wins in Orlovsky starts came against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Orlovsky moved on to Tampa Bay for 2012 and 2013, and then wrapped up his career with two more years as a Lion.

Chad Stanley, Punter, 2002-2006

The team's first punter, Stanley came to Houston after beginning his career in San Francisco, moving to Arizona for the 2001 campaign, before signing with the expansion franchise in 2002.