5 Things to Watch: Texans vs. Buccaneers | Preseason Game 3

The Texans (2-0) conclude their preseason on Saturday night with a home contest against the Buccaneers (1-1). Here are five things to watch when Houston squares off with the reigning Super Bowl champs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside NRG Stadium.

1) 1's vs. 1's – If you listen to Texans Head Coach David Culley, as well as Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians, the starters on both sides, will play extensively. With 15 days until the regular-season opener versus Jacksonville, Culley wants one final tune-up.

"It is important for us to also take those guys, who hadn't played a whole bunch this preseason, to be able to get them at least through a half and maybe the start of the third quarter to where they at least know what it feels like to go through at least a half and a quarter, coming out for halftime adjustments," Culley said. "And we'll try to do that."

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will also see quite a bit of work from Quarterback Tom Brady and company. The Tampa Bay starters, for the most part, didn't play last Saturday against the Titans. They played sparingly in the preseason opener against Cincinnati. They'll open their season on September 9 at home against the Cowboys.

"We're going so long before we play," Arians said. "I mean, we can't go against Dallas, who is really good, and all of a sudden play game speed. We better have some game speed under our belt before we show up against the Cowboys."