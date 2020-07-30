5 Things to Watch in Camp | First Glance

Training camp has begun. Because of COVID-19, this camp, and nothing about the 2020 season will be like what's happened in the past. In this article, we'll focus strictly on football matters, as a separate piece about the pandemic-related issues to keep in mind could also be penned.

The Texans are scheduled to have their first padded practice on August 14. That would've been their preseason opener at Minnesota, but the four-game exhibition slate was wiped out a week or so ago.

In no particular order, here are five things to watch when the Texans hit the fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

1) Pass rushers – Defensive end J.J. Watt has rung up 96 sacks in 112 career games. He'll be back healthy for 2020, and will likely pick up where he left off before a pectoral injury derailed his 2019 campaign. His presence up front will lift the rest of the defense around him. But the other pass rush components must improve over last season, and their appear to be a number of players with that capability.