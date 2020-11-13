5 Things to Watch in Texans at Browns | First Glance

4) Tunsil vs. Garrett – The times Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett faces off with left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be fascinating. The former has nine sacks and a quartet of forced fumbles, and is one of the NFL's premier defenders. The latter has played at an All-Pro level and helped protect Watson's blind side. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks very highly of Tunsil, and said whoever lines up against him will be in for a fight. Whether it's Garrett, or someone else, will be fascinating to see.

"I think Tunsil's as good as they come in this league," Stefanski said. "Just his combination again of his size and length. Anybody that's rushing over there is going to get a full day's worth versus Tunsil."

Watson is also a huge fan of his teammate Tunsil.

"He's great," Watson said. "I feel like the best left tackle in the game, so I'm glad that he's on my team. I'm glad that he's healthy and he's been able to do what he do and he takes the charge of the offensive line. I'm comfortable when he's on my left side and he's fully healthy and can go out there each and every snap."

Kelly pointed out, though, that Garrett will likely move around to different spots along the line throughout the game.