5 Things to Watch: Texans vs. Rams

The Texans (1-6) host the Rams (6-1) this weekend at NRG Stadium. Here are five things to watch when Houston and Los Angeles kick off at noon CT.

1) Mills Back Home – QB Davis Mills will start for the sixth straight game on Sunday. He and the Texans are looking for a performance more like the one Mills had against the Patriots than he's had on the road. In that close loss at home, Mills completed 72 percent of his passes for 312 yards, didn't get picked off and tossed for three scores.

Tyrod Taylor practiced this week, but Mills got the bulk of the work under center.

"He's taken most of the reps in practice all week, just like he has been," Head Coach David Culley said. "Tyrod took some reps, but he's prepared just like he's practiced any other time as the starter."

Although Mills and the Texans have struggled, OL Justin Britt has been impressed by the rookie's mental fortitude through the tough results.