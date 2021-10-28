Youth movement questions and other moves | Dear Drew

Curtis H from Nashville: Dear Drew, A Texans fan in Nashville here. The team released Whitney Mercilus in an effort to get younger at the position. So why has the same effort not been looked at for the running back position? We have a talented, hungry Scottie Phillips who deserves some regular-season action after an amazing preseason. If you could, I'd love to get you on my podcast channel, the Curtis Podcast Network. God bless!

DD: Sounds like a fun podcast, Curtis. Let's do it. As for Phillips, Head Coach David Culley has said the second-year back is ready, and there's always the "possibility" he could play, but so far, they've ridden with the four veterans at running back. I think he's going to wind up getting reps this season, but I don't know if that happens this week.

Jeevan Ramanujakootam: Dear Drew, How often does a QB shine in his rookie year? Is it common for a QB to be successful in his rookie year or do they develop after a season or two?

DD: This year, we're seeing rookies struggle mightily at quarterback. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields have had tough times. Mac Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of 92.8, and he's looked the best of the lot from this year's class, but over the last decade, guys like Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson, just to name a few, have looked excellent as rookies.

Like almost every other profession, quarterbacks tend to get better with more time and knowledge. Here's hoping that's the case with Davis Mills here in Houston. He's shown some promise but also shown that he can improve in many areas as well. So far in 2021, Mills has completed 64.9 percent of his passes, with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.