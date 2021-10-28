Youth movement questions and other moves | Dear Drew

Anthony King: Dear Drew, What's the status with Deshaun Watson? Is he involved in a trade or should the Texans work out the issues to put him back in the lineup? I can't take this losing!
DD: The losing isn't fun, Anthony. We agree on that. Deshaun has not been traded and is still a part of the 53-man roster, but he's been inactive for every gameday and hasn't practiced with the team during the season. Don't expect him back in the lineup with Houston. The trade deadline is on Tuesday.
James 'Please don't put my last name': Dear Drew, given the recent release of Whitney Mercilus, combined with us trading away veterans players, would it be safe to say that the Texans are going in a youth movement?
DD: You really can't say that because while the Texans did go a little younger at the defensive line spot, they're still one of the older teams in the NFL. Dropping Mercilus (31) and return man Andre Roberts (33) might've dropped the team's average age a tad, but veterans remain across the roster. After a year in 2020 in which rookies played sparingly, the Texans have seen contributions from QB Davis Mills and WR Nico Collins on offense, DL Roy Lopez on defense and LB Garret Wallow on special teams.
Curtis H from Nashville: Dear Drew, A Texans fan in Nashville here. The team released Whitney Mercilus in an effort to get younger at the position. So why has the same effort not been looked at for the running back position? We have a talented, hungry Scottie Phillips who deserves some regular-season action after an amazing preseason. If you could, I'd love to get you on my podcast channel, the Curtis Podcast Network. God bless!
DD: Sounds like a fun podcast, Curtis. Let's do it. As for Phillips, Head Coach David Culley has said the second-year back is ready, and there's always the "possibility" he could play, but so far, they've ridden with the four veterans at running back. I think he's going to wind up getting reps this season, but I don't know if that happens this week.
Jeevan Ramanujakootam: Dear Drew, How often does a QB shine in his rookie year? Is it common for a QB to be successful in his rookie year or do they develop after a season or two?
DD: This year, we're seeing rookies struggle mightily at quarterback. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields have had tough times. Mac Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of 92.8, and he's looked the best of the lot from this year's class, but over the last decade, guys like Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson, just to name a few, have looked excellent as rookies.
Like almost every other profession, quarterbacks tend to get better with more time and knowledge. Here's hoping that's the case with Davis Mills here in Houston. He's shown some promise but also shown that he can improve in many areas as well. So far in 2021, Mills has completed 64.9 percent of his passes, with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
The Texans will practice tomorrow and Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. They'll host the Los Angeles Rams on October 31 in Week 8.
