5 things we learned from Day 1 of Texans Camp

2. The Sting is coming...

Derek Stingley Jr.'s return to football looks imminent. Smith expects the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick to play in the Week 1 opener. Stingley took part in position group drills during Friday's practice, a big step forward after watching OTA practices from the sidelines.

3. Pads on Monday

The team will hold three consecutive padded practices beginning Monday, according to GM Nick Caserio. Friday and Saturday's practices without pads are structured similarly to OTAs, Caserio said.

4. WR-DB combo reunited

DB Steven Nelson has a lot of respect for Cooks, now in his ninth NFL season and third with the Texans. The two played together at Oregon State during the 2013 season.

"Brandon's always been good," Nelson said. "Like I've seen him for years and years. It's funny because like even in college, he kind of carried himself like as a professional already. He just has more experience as he grows. He's always going to have that veteran savviness to tweak his game a little bit."

5. Rooting for John Metchie

WR John Metchie's leukemia diagnosis came as a shock, but the team is encouraged by his prognosis. The rookie sent the team a video, smiling and optimistic.

"I thought it was good that they could record him and have that one-on-one with us and just letting us know that he's doing fine," LB Christian Kirksey said. "He's fighting as if he was fighting on this field. So, that's our teammate and like I said, we are going to be right there with him."

Honorable mention: Rookie on the rise

Rookies have impressed so far. Here is what nine-year veteran Kirksey had this to say about fellow LB Christian Harris, a third-round pick out of Alabama.

"I think he probably is the fastest linebacker in the room. This kid can fly. He's smart. He's bright. He's super athletic. When we in the weight room, I think that he's like in every competition, whether it's the vertical, speed, verse. He's at least Top-5."