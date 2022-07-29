Lovie Smith: Derek Stingley Jr. expected to play Week 1

Houston Texans fans won't have to wait much longer for Derek Stingley Jr.'s NFL debut. Head Coach Lovie Smith expects the Texans No. 3 overall pick play in the regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

"Yes, I do, Week 1," Smith said. "Whenever a player is coming off of a major injury, there's ramp up here, that's what it's for. Ease him into it. You see him, healthy, running around doing a few plays. He's on schedule. But that's how we will treat all of our players coming off major injuries."