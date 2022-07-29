WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

"There were a lot of questions on what's going on with his health, so I let him to talk the football team and let them know what he has in store this year and how it would affect our football team," Smith said. "All I can say about that is we have a family member fighting something serious and were going to be there every step of the way with him."

Despite the diagnosis, Metchie was in good spirits in front of his teammates.

"His positivity going through all this, I'm like, man, a lot of respect to you in that he's just built different," Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks said. "No doubt in our mind he's going to get through this, and we'll be with him every step of the way and just a lot of love for him. Just can't wait for him to be able to recover."