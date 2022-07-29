WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

Jul 29, 2022 at 04:03 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

John Metchie, III may not be at practice, but he still managed to make a big impression at Texans Training Camp earlier this week.

News about the rookie receiver’s Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia diagnosis came out on Sunday, and the Texans began camp a day or so later. When it was time for the first team meeting, Head Coach Lovie Smith deviated from his normal routine.

"I normally start off the first meeting addressing our football team," Smith said. "This year, we let John Metchie do it."

The young pass-catcher, who played his college ball at Alabama before Houston selected him in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, addressed his teammates by video. Smith explained why he had Metchie talk.

"There were a lot of questions on what's going on with his health, so I let him to talk the football team and let them know what he has in store this year and how it would affect our football team," Smith said. "All I can say about that is we have a family member fighting something serious and were going to be there every step of the way with him."

Despite the diagnosis, Metchie was in good spirits in front of his teammates.

"His positivity going through all this, I'm like, man, a lot of respect to you in that he's just built different," Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks said. "No doubt in our mind he's going to get through this, and we'll be with him every step of the way and just a lot of love for him. Just can't wait for him to be able to recover."

General Manager Nick Caserio emphasized the great care Metchie is under medically, and Linebacker Christian Kirksey was happy to see Metchie on the screen.

"He's doing well," Kirksey said. "He's fighting and we're fighting for him and he's still pushing for us and that's our teammate. It felt good just to see him with smiles and confident and uplifted. You know, we are going to be here every step of the way with him."

Caserio and the Texans haven't put a timeline on Metchie's return. But Smith is confident that return will indeed happen.

"Eventually, he will get back out there with our football team and we can't wait for that," Smith said.

The Texans will practice again Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

Related Content

news

Lovie Smith: Derek Stingley Jr. expected to play Week 1

Head Coach Lovie Smith expects the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick to play in Week 1 against the Colts.

news

Statement from John Metchie III

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III shares his recent medical diagnosis.

news

Texans visit to Mexico a hit

A group from the Houston Texans, including DL Ross Blacklock and LB Garret Wallow, visited Monterrey and Mexico City this week as part of an outreach trip to Mexico.

news

Most significant uniform change happens in Texans' 21st season

The Texans will sport Battle Red helmets in Week 9 of 2022 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

QB Davis Mills: "I still have a lot to prove"

QB Davis Mills has high standards for himself, and plans to attack each and every practice ahead during Texans Camp.

news

Five players to watch during Texans Camp

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares five players to keep an eye on for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Trio of Texans projected to make All-Rookie Team

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter has three Houston Texans rookies making the 2022 All-Rookie Team, on both offense and defense.

news

Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022

The tight end position is primed for improvement in the upcoming season.

news

Texans Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso's excitement to add Derek Stingley, Jr. to mix

Team coaching staff and veterans shared their thoughts on CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

news

Looking back on my favorite Romeo Crennel moments | Deep Slant

I've had the privilege of covering Romeo since he arrived in Houston in 2014, a blip on the radar of his 39 seasons in the NFL, and here are my favorite moments.

news

There was always a flock around Romeo Crennel | Daily Brew

Romeo Crennel always seemed to be surrounded by many, and that flock of folks was always smiling.

Advertising