6 things to know about QB Case Keenum

The Houston Texans signed a familiar face in quarterback Case Keenum this week in free agency. Keenum, who signed with the Texans as an undrafted player in 2012, returns for his third stint in Houston after most recently serving as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Here are five things to know about the Texans new-ish quarterback:

1. Whose house? Coogs' house

Keenum finished his college career at the University as the NCAA all-time leader in total passing yards (19,217) and passing touchdowns (155).

2. Hunting for a win

He won his first game as a Texan during his second stint with Houston during Week 16 of the 2014 season. Keenum, who had been on the St. Louis Rams practice squad, was hunting when he got news that he'd be the Texans fourth QB to take a snap after Ryan Mallett, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Savage were all out due to injuries.

"I was in a tree with a bow in my hand, hunting white-tail deer out in a field about 30 minutes outside of Missouri," Keenum said. "My wife was texting me actually during the Texans game that Ryan had gotten hurt and that Tom was in there and Shane (Lechler) was warming up. I got a call from my agent and my heart kind of jumped a little bit, and it's been pretty wild since then."

Keenum started the final two games of the regular season, earning wins against Baltimore and Jacksonville.

3. NFL debut

Keenum got his first NFL start on Oct. 13, 2013 against a then undefeated 6-0 Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite completing 15-of-25 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 110.6 passer rating, Keenum and the Texans fell 17-16 in his debut.

4. The Minneapolis Miracle

With the Vikings in January 2018, Keenum threw a 61-yard TD pass to WR Stefon Diggs for a game-winning score in the playoffs that would become known as the "Minneapolis Miracle." Keenum called it the third-best moment of his life, behind giving his life to Jesus and marrying his wife, Kimberly.

5. Penning a book

In 2019, Keenum wrote a book "Playing for More," with a foreword by Tony Dungy. Keenum chronicled his football journey which included overcoming obstacles to becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL.