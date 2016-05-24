7 Reasons Larry Izzo is ST coordinator

After the first day of OTAs, head coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans did "good work" and had a "good start".
He also lumped special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, who was hired for the job in January, in with that same description.
"I think he's off to a really good start," the head coach said of Izzo.
The former Rice Owl has five years of experience as an assistant special teams coach with the New York Giants. He also played 14 years in the NFL with the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets, and made three Pro Bowls
as a special teamer.
O'Brien was asked about Izzo on Monday, and described the seven reasons the new special teams coordinator is the man for the job.
- "He's very smart."
- "He's a very hard worker."
- "He's got a very good grasp of special teams."
- "He was a 14-year player and will probably go down as one of the best special teams' players to ever play in this league."
- "He's worked under some really good head coaches and special teams coordinators."
- "He came highly recommended to me by a couple of special teams' coordinators in our league."
- "He does a good job communicating with the players."
