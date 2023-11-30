A key reason the Texans have improved this season | Daily Brew

Nov 30, 2023 at 09:26 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

aerialbrew

It's a rainy Thursday morning in Houston, and there's a lot happening with your favorite football team.

The Texans practiced yesterday, and **here's a breakdown** of some of the bigger news items.

C.J. Stroud has been fantastic this season, and one of many reasons why has been his relationship with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Joshua Koch **wrote this piece** about it.

It's My Cause, My Cleats week, and the Texns are **going all out** supporting a slew of worthy organizations and initiatives.

Last night on Texans All Access was a jampacked show. We heard from Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio, as well as a gaggle of others. It's a pretty deep dive on the matchup between the Broncos and Texans this Sunday, and you can listen below.

Related Content

news

Andre Johnson chatter, Coach-off on Sunday and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Denver Broncos. It's a meeting of the minds, coaching-wise in this one. Plus, Andre Johnson's stats say he's a surefire Hall of Famer.
news

Delving into Denver Week | Daily Brew

We're way past the expiration time on the 24-hour rule. You should be over the loss to the Jags by now. No? Ok, we understand. You need some perspective. 
news

Move-along Monday for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are moving on from a Sunday loss to the Jaguars. Next up: the Denver Broncos. 
news

Sunday rumble for division lead | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer scattershoots about a few key storylines leading up to the Jaguars at Texans matchup this Sunday.
news

Happy Thanksgiving from the Houston Texans! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have given back this week, are getting ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars and much more.
news

Battle Red ALERT, game time change, questions answered | Daily Brew

Sunday is Battle Red Day against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. The Houston Texans also have a new game time for kickoff next week against the Broncos. 
news

Hype, Help, Helmets and more | Daily Brew

I might need to be tethered to the ground this week, I'm so fired up. Someone should put some extra tryptophan in my turkey (is that even possible?). The Texans and Jaguars are about to play the biggest game they've ever played together.
news

A 'Let it Ride' Monday...as Battle Red Sunday awaits | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are winners of three in a row, and they'll host the Jaguars on Battle Red Sunday for a chance to grab the top spot in the AFC South.
news

Birds, Beck and BMW | Daily Brew

Just when you thought the Texans were done with their NFC slate, having played all four NFC South squads, comes another team from the other side of the fence, Arizona.
news

C.J. Stroud SLIMES a teammate, news about Denzel Perryman | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud busted out the slime on Wednesday after practice, and linebacker Denzel Perryman had his suspension reduced.
news

Cardinals OTW & Battle Red Helmets are back...with Color Rush unis | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are getting set for their Week 11 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll wear a special uniform/helmet combination.
Advertising