A key reason the Texans have improved this season | Daily Brew

It's a rainy Thursday morning in Houston, and there's a lot happening with your favorite football team.
The Texans practiced yesterday, and **here's a breakdown** of some of the bigger news items.
C.J. Stroud has been fantastic this season, and one of many reasons why has been his relationship with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Joshua Koch **wrote this piece** about it.
It's My Cause, My Cleats week, and the Texns are **going all out** supporting a slew of worthy organizations and initiatives.
Last night on Texans All Access was a jampacked show. We heard from Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio, as well as a gaggle of others. It's a pretty deep dive on the matchup between the Broncos and Texans this Sunday, and you can listen below.