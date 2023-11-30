Comings and goings, Injury news & the Broncos | 1-Minute Recap

Denzel's back

Perryman practiced Wednesday after being suspended the past two weeks. The middle linebacker's return was a welcome sight for Ryans and Perryman's teammates. For fellow linebacker Christian Harris, Perryman means a lot, in many ways.

"He's a leader," Harris said. "He's a dog. For me, I hadn't played linebacker until I got to college, so I hadn't really watched too many linebackers growing up. But once I got here I started to watch a lot of D.P.'s highlights from (the Universithy of) Miami, and it was insane. It was crazy. To watch that and see what he does out here now, and to see his tenure in the league, it's great for everybody, not just myself."

According to Ryans, Perryman's physicality is of paramount importance.

"Excited to get Denzel back," Ryans said. "Denzel has been a physical force for us when he's in there. Definitely need him this week, playing against the Broncos. They're a physical unit, so Denzel being back, I think it really helps our defense."

Ready for Denver

The Broncos come to town as winners of five in a row. Stroud is impressed with their defense, in particular.

"Yeah, they're really talented up front," Stroud said. "They make plays. High-effort guys. They're a great team, and we've got to bring our 'A-game' and go get a 'W' at home."

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 20 touchdowns to just a quartet of interceptions. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o believes Wilson is more like the quarterback he was in Seattle from 2012 through 2021.

"He's the same guy to me," To'oTo'o said. "He can make plays with his feet. He knows where to put the ball, and he puts the ball in the right spot every single time where it needs to be. So we all have to be on the same page, fly the ball, put some pressure on him and ultimately make life hell in that backfield for him."

Full Injury Report