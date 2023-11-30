Comings and goings, Injury news & the Broncos | 1-Minute Recap

Nov 29, 2023 at 07:35 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud answered questions from the media at press conferences inside NRG Stadium. In between those press conferences, players met with the media in the locker room. Here are a few key storylines from Wednesday.

Transactions aplenty

The Texans made a few **transactions** over the last 24 hours. Among the flurry of moves, cornerback Shaquill Griffin was released, linebacker Denzel Perryman (see below) returned to the active roster and offensive lineman Tytus Howard went to the injured reserve.

Howard started at left guard for the past seven games.

"Tytus is a fighter and we appreciate him and he did a good job for us," Ryans said. "As we've been throughout this entire year, what we've done is 'next man up'."

The Texans, yet again, will start a different 5-man combination up front this Sunday versus Denver.

Griffin, meanwhile, appeared in 10 games this season, with six starts and one interception.

"Shaq has competed for us, did a really good job for us," Ryans said. "Respect Shaq for what he's done for us. Wanted to give him the opportunity to catch on somewhere else to play."

Here are the transactions completed late Wednesday morning, and here are the ones completed on Tuesday.

Denzel's back

Perryman practiced Wednesday after being suspended the past two weeks. The middle linebacker's return was a welcome sight for Ryans and Perryman's teammates. For fellow linebacker Christian Harris, Perryman means a lot, in many ways.

"He's a leader," Harris said. "He's a dog. For me, I hadn't played linebacker until I got to college, so I hadn't really watched too many linebackers growing up. But once I got here I started to watch a lot of D.P.'s highlights from (the Universithy of) Miami, and it was insane. It was crazy. To watch that and see what he does out here now, and to see his tenure in the league, it's great for everybody, not just myself."

According to Ryans, Perryman's physicality is of paramount importance.

"Excited to get Denzel back," Ryans said. "Denzel has been a physical force for us when he's in there. Definitely need him this week, playing against the Broncos. They're a physical unit, so Denzel being back, I think it really helps our defense."

Ready for Denver

The Broncos come to town as winners of five in a row. Stroud is impressed with their defense, in particular.

"Yeah, they're really talented up front," Stroud said. "They make plays. High-effort guys. They're a great team, and we've got to bring our 'A-game' and go get a 'W' at home."

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 20 touchdowns to just a quartet of interceptions. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o believes Wilson is more like the quarterback he was in Seattle from 2012 through 2021.

"He's the same guy to me," To'oTo'o said. "He can make plays with his feet. He knows where to put the ball, and he puts the ball in the right spot every single time where it needs to be. So we all have to be on the same page, fly the ball, put some pressure on him and ultimately make life hell in that backfield for him."

Full Injury Report

**Here’s the official injury report** for both teams from Wednesday's practice.

