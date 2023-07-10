A Texans-Astros connection, Slurpees and more | Daily Brew

Last night the Major League Baseball draft began. The Astros took University of Nebraska shortstop Brice Matthews. The Texans connection: he was the quarterback at Atascosita High School while Texans guard Kenyon Green was blocking for him on the O-line there. Really cool to have to players from the same high school team get taken in the first round of a draft by hometown franchises. Their head coach, Craig Stump, was obviously proud about it.