AFC South examination, Texans Ironman visits & final thoughts on 713 Day | Daily Brew

Jul 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM
With less than two weeks to go until Training Camp it's time to take stock of the division and what it will take to get back on top for the first time since 2019.

Why not start with the defending AFC South champion Jaguars? On Texans All Access, I visited with their play-by-play voice, Frank Frangie, who revealed the Jags's biggest threat and gave some interesting thoughts on the Texans.

On Tuesday's show, John Harris and I had Texans Legend Chester Pitts on the air at BMW of the Woodlands. Chester aka Texans Ironman (Ok, that might not be his actual nickname but I'm going with it) still holds the all-time team consecutive starts record at 114. Jon Weeks has more but he's a specialist.

Chester also was part of THIS Super Bowl commercial with teammate Ephraim Salaam in '08.

And here's a making-of video about the ad.

Salaam and Pitts appeared on the Ellen Show many times and were even participants in the Amazing Race.

Drew Dougherty recently caught up with Salaam, who is now a Hollywood writer.

Ok, 713 Day is over. It's now 714 Day, which may or may not be celebrated in parts of Southern California, the home of that area code. But let's leave you with this hair-of-the-dog content that's required reading for all Texans fans.

I went through all the 7s, 13s, 71s and 3s in team history and there are so many interesting bits of history and things you might not have known.

We'll have another Brew on 717 Day. But we we'll refer to it as Monday. Although they might be celebrating the day in 717's home, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

