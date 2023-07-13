713 Day: All-Time Texans

Let's take a look together!

7's

Ka'imi Fairbairn: The kicker of the moment! Has made some very big kicks, including the winner against Buffalo in the playoffs in 2019. He now wears number 15 after giving up 7 to Stroud.

Brian Hoyer: Helped the team win the division in 2015.

Case Keenum: On his third tour of duty with the squad now. His most memorable moment here was the legendary called-out-of-a-deer-blind-in-Missouri-to-resign-with-the-Texans win over Baltimore in 2014.

Jeff Garcia: Yes, he was a Texan briefly in 2011 when the depth chart was severely depleted. Jake Delhomme and Kellen Clemens also joined the club. Between the injured players and active ones, the quarterback room must have been standing-room only.

Dan Orlovsky: You now know him as an ESPN commentator.

Shane Boyd: The QB spent parts of '07 and '08 here, one of 17 pro football teams he worked for!

Chad Stanley: The Texans punter for the first six seasons of franchise history. A Stephen F. Austin alumnus!

13's

Brandin Cooks: The Texans Leading receiver from 2020-2022. He now plays for Dallas.

Braxton Miller: This wide receiver came in with a big following but never really got going due to injuries.

Chandler Worthy: A wide receiver who caught three passes here in 2015. The good news is he's now a special teams demon in the CFL.

Damaris Johnson: He's a 'you never know what happens after the cut-down day' reminder as he was picked up week 1 in 2014 and started in the slot in the opener.

T.J. Yates: One of the best stories in team history and a Texans folk hero forever! In 2011 Yates, a third string rookie, was pressed into duty and helped the Texans to their first playoff appearance and playoff win. After departing Atlanta, he got the call in 2015 to help the squad beat then-undefeated Cincinnati on Monday Night Football to revive a 2-5 start, propelling the Texans toward a division title. A true Texans Legend. He wore number 6 in his second stint.

Jerome Mathis: Impress your friends at the water cooler by pointing out Mathis, who had two kickoff returns for TDs in 2005, is the only Texans special teamer other than Jon Weeks to make the Pro Bowl.

71's

Tytus Howard: He may play right tackle now but he was a QB on his way to college at Alabama State.

Xavier Su'a-Filo: A second round draft choice in 2014, he played four years here before stints with the Titans and Cowboys (uggh).

Shelley Smith: He was here in '10 and '11 and I always thought of the ESPN commentator with the same name and spelling when I discussed him.

Jordan Black: Played eight games here in '07, including two thrilling wins over Kansas City and Carolina to start the season.

Mike Pearson: An offensive lineman who put together an interesting four-coach parlay by playing for Steve Spurrier, Tom Coughlin, Nick Saban and Gary Kubiak.

Todd Wade: A big 2004 free agent signing that didn't pan out. Wade later ran for the state senate and mayor of his town in Mississippi but those campaigns came up short.

Tony Boselli: The Hall of Fame Tackle was the face of the expansion draft but a bad shoulder prevented him from ever playing for the Texans. He does Jaguars and Westwood One radio now and is fun to chat with in the press box.

3's

Amari Rodgers: Still on the team. His TD catch at Dallas last year was memorable.

Phillip Dorsett: Had some nice moments here in '21 and '22.

Anthony Miller: Acquired in trade with the Bears in 2021 but it didn't work out.

Josh McCown: The 2020 practice squad player interviewed for head coach and is now the QB coach in Carolina.

Alex McCough: He spent time here at QB in 2019 and just wrapped up his second USFL Championship campaign with the Birmingham Stallions.

Brandon Weeden: To me, he'll forever be part of Texans lore by coming off the bench and throwing a TD pass to beat Indy on the road for the first time, in 2015. He also wore number 5.

Tom Savage: His brightest moment was coming off the bench to beat Jacksonville in 2016 and a week later engineering the AFC South clincher vs Cincinnati on Christmas Eve.

Kris Brown: Original Texans placekicker (2002-2009) and still the all-time record holder in many categories. He had some huge makes like the 48 yard shot to beat the Colts for the first time, on Christmas Eve, 2006, a 40 yarder to knock off Green Bay at Lambeau in '08 and a 57 yard bomb to take down Miami in '07.