After loss to Jaguars, Texans looking to "go out with a bang" at Indianapolis

Jan 01, 2023 at 05:11 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Sunday's loss to the Jaguars stung, but the Texans are now looking ahead to the 2022 finale at Indianapolis.

After falling to Jacksonville, 31-3, on Sunday at NRG Stadium, Houston's set its sights on Week 18 and the final game of the season. The Colts, sporting a record of 4-11-1, are losers of their last six after a 38-10 shellacking Sunday at the Giants.

Texans defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo registered another sack on Sunday, and all five of his sacks in 2022 have come in the last five games. He also tallied two tackles for loss in the defeat, and is focused closing out a tough season with a victory.

"We're not proud of what we put on tape," Okoronkwo said. "But we've got one more week. We're just going to try to go out with a bang. We can't cry over spilled milk. It's over now. We're thinking about Indianapolis now."

Head Coach Lovie Smith also has the Colts, and finishing the season on a positive note, on his mind.

"Here's an opportunity for us to get a win," Smith said. "I know they need one as much as we do. We've got one more game on our season. We've gone through some tough times. If I'm a betting man, I'll say that the guys are going to really show up and play well against the Colts."

After helping guide Houston to its second win of the year last week, quarterback Davis Mills and the offense struggled on Sunday at home. He's seeking the level of play the Texans turned in leading up to the loss to Jacksonville, instead of how they performed on Sunday.

"We've shown that we can play better," Mills said. "We just have another chance to do that next week. Find a way to win. Another division opponent that we know pretty well. I'm excited to have another opportunity to go out to Indy and try to find a way to win the last game of the season."

Defensive lineman Jerry Hughes echoed his head coach and teammates and emphasized the importance of the 2022 finale.

"That's just really what this next game is going to be: who we are and what our identity is going to be for the next season," Hughes said.

The Texans will travel to Indianapolis next week, and they'll conclude the regular season at Lucas Oil Stadium. Date and time are to be determined.

