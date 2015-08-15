Alfred Blue takes advantage of opportunity

Alfred Blue had some good moments on Saturday night.
The Texans beat the 49ers in the preseason opener, and Blue rumbled for 59 yards on nine carries in the 23-10 win. With Arian Foster out because of injury, Blue started and took full advantage of his opportunity.
Blue picked up 14 yards on a 2nd-and-7 at the Texans own 26-yard line. It was his third run of the opening series, which was capped later by a Brian Hoyer-to-Cecil Shorts, III touchdown pass.
"Him going in there and having a decent run here and there was a good thing," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think there are some things with all those back that we just have to continue to improve on."
On the next possession, Blue picked up eight yards on a 3rd-and-1 at the Texans' own 31-yard line. His next carry would be his best of the night, as he broke loose for a 32-yarder that set Houston up at the San Francisco 12-yard line. That carry was the longest by a Texan in the preseason since 2013.
"It's always good," Blue said. "As a runner, once you start getting the creases and a couple of good runs in there, you start to get comfortable running the ball."
Ryan Mallett was the quarterback on that drive, and the 32-yard jaunt was appreciated by the signal-
caller. According to Mallett, Blue's taking another logical step in his game.
"I love when Blue runs the ball," Mallett said. "Blue's a student of the game. It's his second year, so he's a year older in the system. He's picking it up really well."
Blue's solid night wasn't a surprise to left tackle Duane Brown.
"We kind of expected that from him," Brown said. "He gets the ball downhill and runs behind his pads well. He did a good job of finding the hole, getting the second level."
View photos from the 49ers-Texans game at NRG Stadium on August 15th.
The former LSU Tiger, though, was quick to point out that he was unable to get into the end zone on the team's second possession. On 4th-and-1 at the 49ers' 3-yard line, Blue picked up the first down but was dropped just shy of the goal line. From there, he and the Texans had seven cracks at the end zone, but couldn't punch it in for a score.
"On the goal line, you gotta get in," Blue said. "That's the ones you gotta have. I gotta get better at that, and I'm pretty sure Monday we're going to get after it."
Blue and the Texans are off on Sunday and will practice on Monday at the Houston Methdodist Training Center.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)
View the best fan photos from the Texans-49ers game.