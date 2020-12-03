All the causes for Texans My Cause My Cleats game | Daily Brew

Dec 02, 2020 at 06:35 PM
On Sunday, nearly 40 Houston Texans players will bring awareness to causes that are important to them in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign this season.

The league-wide initiative takes place during all Week 13 games with NFL players showcasing their causes and custom cleats on-field. Texans players worked with an independent designer, Soles by Sir, to put their creativity and causes on display. All participating players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction with 100% of proceeds donated to a designated nonprofit 501c3 charity.

The Texans will represent a number of important causes on the field Sunday, including social justice, cancer prevention and awareness, youth, mental health among others. Here is a complete list of participating players, their causes and the non-profit organizations they will be supporting in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Table inside Article
Name Cause Nonprofit Organization
Tyrell Adams Under-served urban communities Tyrell Adams Foundation
Jordan Akins Breast cancer awareneness American Cancer Society
Auzoyah Alufohai Mental illness N/A
Bryan Anger Military appreciation/ PTSD awareness Project Restoration Foundation
Ross Blacklock Social justice N/A
Anthony Chesley Community Resources BetterUConnect
Randall Cobb Social justice 8 Millions Stories/ Restoring Justice
Dylan Cole Orphans/ Encourage & educate young men Man Up and Go
Isaiah Coulter Breast cancer awareness N/A
Brandin Cooks Single mothers N/A
Cullen Gillaspia Fanconi Anemia Kidz1stFund
Jonathan Greenard Autism awareness N/A
Chad Hansen Pulmonary hypertension Pulmonary Hypertension Association
Tytus Howard Social justice N/A
Buddy Howell Mental health/ Social justice Boys and Girls Club
David Johnson Supporting seriously-ill children and their families The Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation
Duke Johnson Anger management N/A
Lonnie Johnson Black Lives Matter N/A
Peter Kalambayi Education Mission HTX
Senio Kelemete Cancer awareness N/A
Greg Mancz Food insecurities Houston Food Bank
Jacob Martin Black Lives Matter N/A
Nick Martin Fire fighter appreciation N/A
AJ McCarron Youth / cancer awareness United Way, USA Women's and Children's Hospital of Mobile, American Cancer Society
Benardrick McKinney Underserved youth Urban Enrichment Institute
Whitney Mercilus Disability awareness WithMerci Foundation
Steven Mitchell Mental health awareness National Alliance on Mental Illness
A.J. Moore Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter
Charles Omenihu Heart disease Heart Association
Jonathan Owens Gun violence Better Family Life
Scottie Phillips Underserved youth Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston
Brent Qvale Pediatric brain cancer awareness Team Jack
Justin Reid Mental health awareness/ Social justice Zach Hoffpauir Project, Know Your Rights/ Restoring Justice
Brennan Scarlett Community empowerment Big Yard Foundation
Max Scharping Brain aneurysm awareness St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care
Michael Thomas Ending systemic oppression Michael Thomas Dreambuilders Foundation
Kahale Warring Stroke awareness Stroke For Life Foundation
Deshaun Watson Underserved youth, community Deshaun Watson Foundation
Jon Weeks Foster care Child Advocates/ Kirstyn's Krew

Beginning this week, players will start sharing images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #mycausemycleats.

