All the causes for Texans My Cause My Cleats game | Daily Brew

On Sunday, nearly 40 Houston Texans players will bring awareness to causes that are important to them in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign this season.

The league-wide initiative takes place during all Week 13 games with NFL players showcasing their causes and custom cleats on-field. Texans players worked with an independent designer, Soles by Sir, to put their creativity and causes on display. All participating players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction with 100% of proceeds donated to a designated nonprofit 501c3 charity.