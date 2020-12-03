All the causes for Texans My Cause My Cleats game | Daily Brew

On Sunday, nearly 40 Houston Texans players will bring awareness to causes that are important to them in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign this season.
The league-wide initiative takes place during all Week 13 games with NFL players showcasing their causes and custom cleats on-field. Texans players worked with an independent designer, Soles by Sir, to put their creativity and causes on display. All participating players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction with 100% of proceeds donated to a designated nonprofit 501c3 charity.
The Texans will represent a number of important causes on the field Sunday, including social justice, cancer prevention and awareness, youth, mental health among others. Here is a complete list of participating players, their causes and the non-profit organizations they will be supporting in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
My Cause My Cleats is a League-wide initiative, offering players the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations.
|Name
|Cause
|Nonprofit Organization
|Tyrell Adams
|Under-served urban communities
|Tyrell Adams Foundation
|Jordan Akins
|Breast cancer awareneness
|American Cancer Society
|Auzoyah Alufohai
|Mental illness
|N/A
|Bryan Anger
|Military appreciation/ PTSD awareness
|Project Restoration Foundation
|Ross Blacklock
|Social justice
|N/A
|Anthony Chesley
|Community Resources
|BetterUConnect
|Randall Cobb
|Social justice
|8 Millions Stories/ Restoring Justice
|Dylan Cole
|Orphans/ Encourage & educate young men
|Man Up and Go
|Isaiah Coulter
|Breast cancer awareness
|N/A
|Brandin Cooks
|Single mothers
|N/A
|Cullen Gillaspia
|Fanconi Anemia
|Kidz1stFund
|Jonathan Greenard
|Autism awareness
|N/A
|Chad Hansen
|Pulmonary hypertension
|Pulmonary Hypertension Association
|Tytus Howard
|Social justice
|N/A
|Buddy Howell
|Mental health/ Social justice
|Boys and Girls Club
|David Johnson
|Supporting seriously-ill children and their families
|The Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation
|Duke Johnson
|Anger management
|N/A
|Lonnie Johnson
|Black Lives Matter
|N/A
|Peter Kalambayi
|Education
|Mission HTX
|Senio Kelemete
|Cancer awareness
|N/A
|Greg Mancz
|Food insecurities
|Houston Food Bank
|Jacob Martin
|Black Lives Matter
|N/A
|Nick Martin
|Fire fighter appreciation
|N/A
|AJ McCarron
|Youth / cancer awareness
|United Way, USA Women's and Children's Hospital of Mobile, American Cancer Society
|Benardrick McKinney
|Underserved youth
|Urban Enrichment Institute
|Whitney Mercilus
|Disability awareness
|WithMerci Foundation
|Steven Mitchell
|Mental health awareness
|National Alliance on Mental Illness
|A.J. Moore
|Black Lives Matter
|Black Lives Matter
|Charles Omenihu
|Heart disease
|Heart Association
|Jonathan Owens
|Gun violence
|Better Family Life
|Scottie Phillips
|Underserved youth
|Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston
|Brent Qvale
|Pediatric brain cancer awareness
|Team Jack
|Justin Reid
|Mental health awareness/ Social justice
|Zach Hoffpauir Project, Know Your Rights/ Restoring Justice
|Brennan Scarlett
|Community empowerment
|Big Yard Foundation
|Max Scharping
|Brain aneurysm awareness
|St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care
|Michael Thomas
|Ending systemic oppression
|Michael Thomas Dreambuilders Foundation
|Kahale Warring
|Stroke awareness
|Stroke For Life Foundation
|Deshaun Watson
|Underserved youth, community
|Deshaun Watson Foundation
|Jon Weeks
|Foster care
|Child Advocates/ Kirstyn's Krew
Beginning this week, players will start sharing images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #mycausemycleats.