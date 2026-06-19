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All-Time Texans Defensive Draft on Texans All-Access

Jun 19, 2026 at 02:03 PM
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Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

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We did something really fun on today's show that I think captures what this 25th anniversary season is all about.

John Harris, Sean Pendergast and I each drafted an all-time Texans defensive roster — snake-draft style — and let me tell you, it got competitive in a hurry.

Sean had the first pick and took J.J. Watt, which surprised exactly nobody. I grabbed Will Anderson Jr. right after him, and then John used his snake picks to land Derek Stingley Jr. and Danielle Hunter back-to-back. "I felt like there were a couple of positions I really wanted to corner the market on," John said, "and I realized I better jump on defensive tackle quickly." He wasn't kidding — he took Gary Walker and D.J. Reader with consecutive selections and forced Sean and me to scramble for interior linemen.

I was able to pair Will with Mario Williams on the edge, which I felt great about. "That's the best edge combo in this series," I said, and I'll stand by that one. Sean went heavy on linebackers, landing DeMeco Ryans and Brian Cushing together. "I've got a stud inside linebacker, stud corner, stud edge rusher," Sean said after selecting Ryans.

John built what he called the 2026 secondary — Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock and Kareem Jackson at nickel. "I think through three years, Calen Bullock is either on his way to being the best safety for this organization or he will be at the end of this year," John said. "He's already one of the top safeties in the league."

The whole exercise reminded us just how much defensive talent has come through this building.

We wrapped with a fun question — which current player not drafted today would you put $100 on to be an all-timer 25 years from now? You'll have to listen to hear who we took.

This has been a defensive franchise from day one, and with DeMeco Ryans leading the way, it's never been better. Next week — maybe we do special teams.

If you enjoyed this one, don't wait for the next draft — hit subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode of Texans All-Access. You can also listen live on Sports Radio 610 and the Odyssey app.

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