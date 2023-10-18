An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Good morning.
Wednesday's here, and instead of practicing this afternoon, the Texans have the day off. As well as tomorrow. And Friday. And the weekend as well.
It's time for them to recharge, relax and rejuvenate before the 11-game stretch to close out the regular season. On Monday they'll be back on the practice fields for some work, and they'll face the Panthers a week from this Sunday in Carolina.
Some fans had questions about C.J. Stroud's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award chances, the new uniforms and some other things. So I answered them.
Tight end Dalton Schultz has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games now. Did you know about his video game background?
D.J. Bien-Aime has a nice writeup on C.J. Stroud's leadership. It involves a pre-Draft visit to Houston last spring when safety Jalen Pitre met him and started talking trash.
Speaking of trash talk, loved seeing the Texans Mariachi band talking trash to Saints fans last Sunday.
According to The Athletic, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans had the Saints guessing on Sunday.
Finally, look at what happened on this date in 1985...