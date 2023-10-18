An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:08 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewwed

Good morning.

Wednesday's here, and instead of practicing this afternoon, the Texans have the day off. As well as tomorrow. And Friday. And the weekend as well.

It's time for them to recharge, relax and rejuvenate before the 11-game stretch to close out the regular season. On Monday they'll be back on the practice fields for some work, and they'll face the Panthers a week from this Sunday in Carolina.

Some fans had questions about C.J. Stroud's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award chances, the new uniforms and some other things. So I answered them.

Tight end Dalton Schultz has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games now. Did you know about his video game background?

D.J. Bien-Aime has a nice writeup on C.J. Stroud's leadership. It involves a pre-Draft visit to Houston last spring when safety Jalen Pitre met him and started talking trash.

Speaking of trash talk, loved seeing the Texans Mariachi band talking trash to Saints fans last Sunday.

According to The Athletic, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans had the Saints guessing on Sunday.

Finally, look at what happened on this date in 1985...

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans get their bye week started off in a big way, plus former NSYNC member Lance Bass is going viral for his hilarious sign on Monday Night Football. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with some thoughts on Clements Ranger/New Orleans Saint quarterback Derek Carr, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and much more.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans start the work week looking ahead to the matchup with the Saints, and looking back a bit at what went down in Atlanta.
news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans return to work on Wednesday to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a recap of some Texans news nuggets to get your day going.
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
Advertising