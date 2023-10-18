An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Good morning.

Wednesday's here, and instead of practicing this afternoon, the Texans have the day off. As well as tomorrow. And Friday. And the weekend as well.

It's time for them to recharge, relax and rejuvenate before the 11-game stretch to close out the regular season. On Monday they'll be back on the practice fields for some work, and they'll face the Panthers a week from this Sunday in Carolina.

Some fans had questions about C.J. Stroud's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award chances, the new uniforms and some other things. So I answered them.