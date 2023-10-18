Awards on the way, a rookie to return soon & Uni changes | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

David Elliott: Dear Drew, What is the status of Juice Scruggs?

DD: He's doing well.

The rookie offensive lineman has been on the injured reserve with a leg injury he suffered in the preseason finale at New Orleans.

On Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Scruggs had "a good week last week, so we'll see if he continues to progress in the right direction."

There's a good chance he returns soon. When he does, the Texans will have decisions to make on the offensive line. Fellow rookie Jarrett Patterson has started at center in Scruggs' absence.

Jorel Vanlandingham: Dear Drew, Do you think C.J. Stroud has a shot at winning rookie of the year?

DD: Sure, why not? The Associated Press hands out Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, and Stroud certainly has a chance at the former.

Look at what's working in his favor: he's helped lead the Texans to three wins this season, which matches what they did all of last year. He's thrown nine touchdowns to just a lone interception. He's spreading the ball around and making great decisions.