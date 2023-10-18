Awards on the way, a rookie to return soon & Uni changes | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?
David Elliott: Dear Drew, What is the status of Juice Scruggs?
DD: He's doing well.
The rookie offensive lineman has been on the injured reserve with a leg injury he suffered in the preseason finale at New Orleans.
On Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Scruggs had "a good week last week, so we'll see if he continues to progress in the right direction."
There's a good chance he returns soon. When he does, the Texans will have decisions to make on the offensive line. Fellow rookie Jarrett Patterson has started at center in Scruggs' absence.
Jorel Vanlandingham: Dear Drew, Do you think C.J. Stroud has a shot at winning rookie of the year?
DD: Sure, why not? The Associated Press hands out Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, and Stroud certainly has a chance at the former.
Look at what's working in his favor: he's helped lead the Texans to three wins this season, which matches what they did all of last year. He's thrown nine touchdowns to just a lone interception. He's spreading the ball around and making great decisions.
There's a lot of football left to be played, but Stroud's certainly in the running for it.
Derwin Jordan: Dear Drew, What would it take for the Battle Red helmets and jerseys to become our standard home jersey and helmet?
DD: I don't see that happening any time soon. They'll wear that combo two more times this season. They did so already against the Steelers in Week 4, will do so again versus the Jaguars on November 26, and they'll wear them one other time as well. That third date hasn't been announced yet.
Next year, you'll see four different uniform combos.
Rhoda Clark: Can you please explain the reasonings behind the signings to the practice squad and the releasing from the practice squad? I'm still confused. Help.
DD: There are 53 players on the active roster. There are 16 on the practice squad, and because the Texans have an NFL International Player Pathway Program player in defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye, they have 17.
Those practice squad players practice with the team during the week, but aren't eligible to play in a game UNLESS they're elevated before the game. They can be elevated three times in a season. After that, they have to sign on to the 53-man roster.
Practice-squadders can sign with another team, but if they do, they have to go on that team's 53-man roster.