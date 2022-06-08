Andre Johnson shares excitement about direction of Texans

Jun 08, 2022 at 12:18 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Andre Johnson likes where the Texans are going.

Johnson and several of his former teammates took in Tuesday's Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Houston Methodist Training Center. He enjoyed being with his old friends, and was glad to see a new one in Head Coach Lovie Smith.

"Lovie's just a straightforward guy," Johnson said. "He's going to tell you what you need to know. He does a great job of putting his guys in the best position to be successful."

Johnson, who starred at wide receiver for the Texans from 2003 through 2014, suited up against a Smith-coached Bears squad three times. Houston won each of those contests, and Johnson caught a combined 16 passes for 214 yards and a pair of scores. He stood out to Smith.

"A special player," Smith said. "As a defensive coach, you knew that you had to know where he is and the offense was going to go through him. There's only so much you can do to help a corner out. He's a tough guy."

As tough as he was to defend on the field, Johnson and Smith have connected smoothly off it a decade later.

"Since he's gotten the head coaching job, we've had a great relationship," Johnson said. "I could always reach out to him. He always can reach out to me. So I'm excited about where the organization is headed."

Joining Johnson at Tuesday's practice were former Texans Wade Smith, Chester Pitts, Kailee Wong, Fred Weary, Amobi Okoye, Earl Mitchell, Tim Jamison, Jonathan Wells and Mike Quinn.

Related Links

Having those 10 former players at Tuesday's work was extra-special for Smith.

"Whenever we get a chance to see some of our all-time greats come here, it's big," Smith said. "We had a lot of our former players out here today, and it's always good to see them. Some I know well, some I don't know as well and am looking forward to those relationships growing. But practice always picks up a little bit when you've had guys that have worn the uniform watching what you're doing."

For Johnson, it was good re-connecting with his former teammates.

"It's cool," Johnson said. "It's always a great time when we get together. To be out here and talk about some of our stories when we were out here practicing and different things. It's always great just to be back around the guys."

The Texans will conclude their third and final week of OTAs, and begin minicamp next week at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Lovie Live | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith gives you a lot of details on how individuals are doing, as well as the big picture.

news

Texans secondary shines during Tuesday's OTA

The Texans defensive backs had a good morning at Tuesday's OTA, and Head Coach Lovie Smith said the hunt for takeaways remains vital to team success.

news

12 questions with OL Tytus Howard | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and OL Tytus Howard talked cold tub etiquette, seafood and much more in this 1-on-1.

news

Rookies showing good progress at OTAs | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will wrap up OTAs this week and Head Coach Lovie Smith is pleased with the progress his squad has made, especially the rookie class.

news

Texans "Have a Plan" for RB Marlon Mack

RB Marlon Mack joined the club in free agency this offseason, and has made a good early impression on his new teammates and Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

What a Difference a Year Makes for QB Davis Mills

QB Davis Mills has been hard at work this offseason getting set for the 2022 campaign.

news

Lovie Smith, Texans Veterans Sound Off on OTAs Attendance

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith and a few veteran players shared their enthusiasm about the club's high attendance to start Organized Team Activities.

news

New offensive system underway at Texans OTAs

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton is installing a new system, and the early reviews are positive from some of his players.

news

Competition is Key for the Offensive Line

The Texans are wrapping up OTAs, and offensive line coach James Campen said almost every starting spot up front is up for grabs.

news

On to Training Camp | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the end of the offseason program and looks ahead to Training Camp.

news

OTA Days | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the first two weeks of Texans Organized Team Activities.

Advertising