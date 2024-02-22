Another signing, 2 interesting journeys and Tank Dell | Daily Brew

This time a week from now, the Combine will be in full swing in Indianapolis.
Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans will meet with the media there at 12:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, while Executive V.P/General Manager Nick Caserio talks to the press on Wednesday at Noon CT. We'll carry both those press conferences live here on the website and on the Houston Texans Mobile App. If you don't have the Mobile App, GET IT.
Speaking of the Combine, wide receiver Tank Dell had a nice showing at the Combine in 2023.
The Texans announced another signing on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen appeared in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams. He's under contract now.
Eiselen is a native of South Africa, and played collegiately at Yale.
Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic had this terrific profile on Eiselen and his journey to the NFL.
You know who else had a terrific journey? Sean Pendergast of SportsRadio 610. He caught up with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer, and you can listen to the podcast below.
The Texans are slated to fly a teensy bit more in 2024 than they did last fall. Shortest road flight will be to DFW for the Cowboys game, while the longest will be to Providence, Rhode Island for the contest at New England.