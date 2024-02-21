Texans to travel a bit more in 2024 vs. 2023

The Texans will fly a little bit more this season than they did in 2023.

While Houston doesn't know the dates and times, it knows its opponents. Nine road trips await the Texans this fall. Just one--the game in Arlington against the Cowboys--is west of Houston.

Unless the Texans wind up playing an international game, five of the nine roadies will be in the central time zone, compared to seven of eight in the eastern time zone last season.

In all, the Texans will fly 16,532 miles, roundtrip from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) this coming autumn.

Last year, they flew a total of 14,834 air miles.

The shortest road trip this fall is the contest against the Cowboys. The distance from IAH to DFW is just 450 miles, roundtrip. The longest road trip will be to New England. The flight from IAH to Providence, Rhode Island is 3,120 miles, roundtrip.

The Texans never traveled more in a season than they did in 2019. That fall included games at Los Angeles and London, and they flew 21,312 miles roundtrip.