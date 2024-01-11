Arrive early to get playoff merch on gameday!

Jan 11, 2024 at 05:53 PM
Playoff Merch_Halftime Eemail AD 20232 1920x1080

The playoffs are coming to H-Town on Saturday and you'll want to get in the door early to gear up for the game! Playoff merch will be in the shop starting at 10:00 a.m. CT on January 12.

The Texans and Browns kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 13 and the Team Shop opens at 10:30 a.m. CT on gameday. It will be loaded up on playoff and AFC South Division Champion merch, but it will go fast so you need to arrive early to make sure you get what you want in the size you need!

GAMEDAY DISCOUNTS

Additionally, season ticket members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else (excluding playoff merch) on gameday, and all other fans get 15% off jerseys and 20% off everything else except playoff merch.

GAME WEEK DISCOUNTS

Ahead of gameday, season ticket members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else in the team shop (excluding playoff merch) and all other fans get 20% off everything except jerseys and playoff merch.

These deals are good at the Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and at the mobile Team Shop Truck that is visiting H-E-B locations throughout the Houston area all week.

