 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris joins Texans in 7th round

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:12 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Draft_PickTemplate_MarcusHarris_2024Screen - 16x9 (1)

Houston added to their defensive crop of draftees on Saturday afternoon by selecting Auburn's Marcus Harris in the seventh round.

Taken with the 247th overall pick, the defensive tackle checks in at 6-2, 286 pounds.

Last season with the Tigers, Harris got to opposing quarterbacks for 7.5 sacks, adding in another 11.5 tackles for loss. He spent 2021 through 2022 at Auburn, after beginning his college career at Kansas two years before in 2019. He's excited to be a Texan and shared what his best traits are as a player.

"I'm a physical, hard-working defensive lineman that likes to make plays behind the line of scrimmage," Harris said.

Making plays against SEC competition the last three seasons only gives him confidence he can succeed in the NFL.

"That just shows me that I can do it at the next level," Harris continued. "I feel like the SEC is the hardest division in college. I think playing in the SEC was huge for me."

Even though Auburn and Alabama are fierce rivals, Harris is thrilled to join a defense that's led by former Crimson Tide defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.

"Man, I'm so excited to be able to call him a teammate," Harris said. "I can't wait to line up beside him and help out the defense as well."

Harris is the third Auburn Tiger to be drafted by the Texans, joining running back Ben Tate (2010) and fullback Jay Prosch (2014).

Related Content

news

Texans pick LaDarius Henderson with their final selection of 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans closed out their draft by selecting the 2023 All-B1G 10 lineman in the seventh round at 248th overall.
news

Texans add DE Solomon Byrd out of USC in Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans used the 238th overall pick on defensive end Solomon Byrd from the University of Southern California. 
news

Texans add Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan was the choice at 205th overall for the Houston Texans. Jordan was the second of two sixth-round picks by the franchise this year.
news

Oregon LB Jamal Hill the choice for Texans in 6th round

The Houston Texans used a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill. He was the 188th overall selection.
news

Tight end is the pick: Texans select Ohio State's Cade Stover in 4th round

The Houston Texans traded up in the fourth round to select Ohio State tight end Cade Stover with the 123rd overall pick.
news

After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans swapped some picks Friday evening with Philadelphia, and now have five selections remaining in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Texans nab USC Trojan safety Calen Bullock in 3rd round

The Houston Texans used their third-round selection on Southern California safety Calen Bullock. The team traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to pick the USC Trojan.
news

O-Line is the choice: Texans take Notre Dame's Blake Fisher 59th overall

The Houston Texans used their second of two second-round picks to selecte Notre Dame offensive lineman Blake Fisher. The Indiana native was the 59th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Texans draft Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter in 2nd round

The Houston Texans selected Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's the 42nd overall pick. 
news

Giddy up: it's TIME for the Texans to choose | Daily Brew

The Texans enter Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft with three picks this evening, and nine picks combined tonight and tomorrow.
news

Defense the choice for Texans at 42 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Mockers don't agree on a specific player for the Texans at 42nd overall in the NFL Draft, but almost all think Houston will select a defensive player.
Advertising