Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris joins Texans in 7th round

Houston added to their defensive crop of draftees on Saturday afternoon by selecting Auburn's Marcus Harris in the seventh round.

Taken with the 247th overall pick, the defensive tackle checks in at 6-2, 286 pounds.

Last season with the Tigers, Harris got to opposing quarterbacks for 7.5 sacks, adding in another 11.5 tackles for loss. He spent 2021 through 2022 at Auburn, after beginning his college career at Kansas two years before in 2019. He's excited to be a Texan and shared what his best traits are as a player.

"I'm a physical, hard-working defensive lineman that likes to make plays behind the line of scrimmage," Harris said.

Making plays against SEC competition the last three seasons only gives him confidence he can succeed in the NFL.

"That just shows me that I can do it at the next level," Harris continued. "I feel like the SEC is the hardest division in college. I think playing in the SEC was huge for me."

Even though Auburn and Alabama are fierce rivals, Harris is thrilled to join a defense that's led by former Crimson Tide defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.

"Man, I'm so excited to be able to call him a teammate," Harris said. "I can't wait to line up beside him and help out the defense as well."