Back at it, a 1st pitch, and new uniforms on the way | Daily Brew

Things here around NRG Stadium are incredibly busy.

The players got back in the building yesterday for the start of offseason conditioning. The new uniforms will be unveiled on April 23. The NFL Draft gets going two days later, and a couple weeks after that, the rookies will be here and out on the field with the veterans shortly thereafter.

Yesterday was a lot of fun, because it was our first time to see Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. up close and personal since the playoff game at Baltimore in January.