Houston Texans
Back at it, a 1st pitch, and new uniforms on the way | Daily Brew

Apr 16, 2024 at 07:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewoff

Things here around NRG Stadium are incredibly busy.

The players got back in the building yesterday for the start of offseason conditioning. The new uniforms will be unveiled on April 23. The NFL Draft gets going two days later, and a couple weeks after that, the rookies will be here and out on the field with the veterans shortly thereafter.

Yesterday was a lot of fun, because it was our first time to see Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. up close and personal since the playoff game at Baltimore in January.

They're all upbeat and optimistic, but they're also quick to point out that now is a time for work. The players got down to business in the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning.

As Jon Poorman of the Houston Chronicle points out, it's Year 2 for Stroud, Anderson and several other 2023 Texans rookies, and another major step will likely be taken by that bunch.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle wrote this piece about Ryans and the team's quest for a Super Bowl title.

Stroud was asleep when the Stefon Diggs trade happened, and shared a pretty fun story about it.

He also threw out the first pitch at last night's Astros game.

I took a little time yesterday to answer some fan questions. Covered topics like the prime time possibilities for Houston in 2024, and a whole lot of other stuff.

