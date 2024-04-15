Prime time possibilities, WR1, Trading in the Draft | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Phil Westbrook: Dear Drew, Surely the Texans will warrant prime time games this year with quarterback C.J. Stroud and our free agency haul. Which games do you see as the best possibilities for prime time? Thanks!

DD: This is a terrific question, Phil. Utlimately, I predict the Texans will play in four prime time games this year.

The reigning AFC South champions will play against the Super Bowl champs in Kansas City, as well as four other division titlists in the Ravens, Bills, Cowboys and Lions, plus Wild Card teams like Green Bay and Miami. That's seven very attractive matchups right off the bat. Factor in Jacksonville and Indianapolis--who both finished 9-8 and who both have young, talented quarterbacks--and it makes sense that the Texans will likely get a solid share of prime time dates.

I include any game played on Thanksgiving as a prime time contest, as well as any game played on Christmas, and any game played abroad. Those games are the only NFL games on TV when they're played.

In 2012 and 2016, Houston appeared a franchise-best five times in prime time games.

Evan Redd: Dear Drew, Are we planning to trade up for a first round pick?

DD: Nick Caserio will never tell. The Texans Executive Vice President/General Manager has made 18 trades, combined, during the three draft weekends in which he's been here. Houston's first pick is at 42nd overall, and in total the Texans have nine selections this year. I'd be surprised if they actually pick nine players in the Draft.